LOS ANGELES — Singer Miley Cyrus has added an unexpected new member to her family, rescuing a 20-year-old African spurred tortoise named Teru from the shelter system with help from the nonprofit rescue organization Wags and Walks.

Cyrus announced the adoption on Instagram Stories on Sunday, sharing a photo of herself feeding the large tortoise chunks of a yellow bell pepper. "Welcome home, Teru," she wrote alongside the image.

@people #MileyCyrus just welcomed an "unexpected" new addition to her family. ❤️ 🐢 The singer-songwriter revealed that she rescued a huge 20-year-old African spurred tortoise — also known as a sulcata tortoise — named #Teru with help from Wags and Walks, a nonprofit dog rescue dedicated to saving at-risk dogs and helping them find loving homes. ♬ original sound - People Magazine

The adoption marks the first time Wags and Walks, primarily known for rescuing dogs, has facilitated the adoption of a tortoise. The organization said it stepped in after learning of Cyrus's interest in providing a home for the animal.

"You truly never know who you'll find in a shelter🤍," Wags and Walks posted on Instagram. "When we heard that @mileycyrus was hoping to adopt a tortoise, we knew we had to make the connection happen. After a little coordination, the stars aligned, and Teru officially found his forever home with Miley."

The rescue group emphasized that while tortoises in shelters are uncommon, they are not unheard of, particularly amid overcrowding issues affecting animal care facilities nationwide. "As unexpected as this rescue was, it's also a reminder of the reality shelters are facing right now," the organization added. "Animals of all kinds are ending up in overcrowded systems, and more pets than ever are in need of safe places to go."

Teru, a sulcata tortoise species known for growing quite large and living for decades, had been navigating the shelter system before finding his permanent home with the 33-year-old "Flowers" singer. African spurred tortoises can live 50 to 150 years and require specialized long-term care, making responsible adoptions particularly meaningful.

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Cyrus's latest animal rescue aligns with her well-documented love for pets. She has previously shared her home with several dogs and has been vocal about animal welfare causes throughout her career. The timing of the adoption comes just days after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a milestone she celebrated with family including her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiancé Maxx Morando.

During her emotional Walk of Fame speech, Cyrus highlighted the support of her loved ones. "To my family, my future family, parents, my mom, my siblings, my friends, my collaborators, thank you for loving and supporting not only the choices that I make, but my fears, and then facing them with me," she said. "Today is something that I'll never forget, and I'm always going to cherish. I love you all so much, thank you."

The tortoise rescue adds a lighthearted chapter to Cyrus's recent personal and professional milestones. Known for her bold artistic evolution from Disney child star to boundary-pushing pop artist, she has often used her platform to advocate for causes close to her heart, including animal rights and mental health awareness.

Wags and Walks, based in Los Angeles, has built a reputation for high-volume rescues and innovative placement strategies. Just two weeks before coordinating Teru's adoption, the group pulled 29 dogs from a high-intake shelter facing severe overcrowding risks. The organization relies heavily on community support, fosters and donations to continue its mission.

The decision to assist with a tortoise adoption demonstrates the group's flexibility in responding to unique opportunities. While dogs remain their primary focus, officials noted that every animal deserves a chance at a loving home when the right adopter comes along.

Sulcata tortoises like Teru are one of the largest mainland tortoise species, often reaching 200 pounds or more as adults. They require spacious outdoor enclosures, specific diets rich in grasses and vegetables, and consistent temperature regulation. Responsible ownership demands long-term commitment, something Cyrus appears prepared to provide.

Animal welfare advocates praised the high-profile adoption for raising awareness about shelter overcrowding and the diverse animals needing homes. Stories like this often inspire others to consider adoption over purchasing animals from breeders, particularly for unconventional pets.

Cyrus has not shared additional details about Teru's integration into her household, but fans quickly flooded her social media with supportive comments and tortoise care suggestions. The singer's playful personality and love for animals have long endeared her to followers, making this rescue particularly resonant.

This latest chapter fits into Cyrus's broader pattern of using her influence for positive causes. From environmental advocacy to LGBTQ+ rights and now animal rescue, she consistently leverages her celebrity for awareness and action. Her authentic approach has helped maintain a loyal fanbase through various career phases.

The rescue also highlights the growing trend of celebrities adopting animals from shelters rather than purchasing from pet stores or breeders. Many stars, including Cyrus, have used such moments to promote responsible pet ownership and support local rescue organizations.

As Teru settles into his new forever home, the story serves as a reminder of the unexpected joys that can come from opening one's heart and home to shelter animals. Wags and Walks encouraged potential adopters to consider all types of animals in need, noting that every rescue creates space for another.

Cyrus's fans expressed delight at seeing another side of the multi-talented artist, who continues balancing music, acting and personal passions. Her willingness to share both major career moments and quiet personal joys has helped maintain her connection with audiences worldwide.

For Wags and Walks, the successful placement represents another victory in their ongoing battle against shelter overcrowding. The group continues calling for increased spay and neuter programs, better funding for animal services and greater public support for adoption.

The heartwarming story of Miley Cyrus and Teru the tortoise offers a welcome dose of positivity amid often challenging news cycles. It demonstrates how small acts of compassion, amplified by public figures, can shine a light on important issues while celebrating new beginnings.

As Teru explores his new environment and enjoys fresh vegetables under Cyrus's care, the adoption stands as a testament to the life-changing impact of rescue efforts and the special bonds formed between humans and animals of all species.