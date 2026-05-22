LONDON — Kylie Minogue disclosed in her new self-titled Netflix documentary that she received a second cancer diagnosis in early 2021, years after her successful treatment for breast cancer in 2005. The Australian singer, 57, chose to keep the news private at the time.

The documentary, released on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, features Minogue discussing the diagnosis. She stated: "My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself. Not like the first time."

Minogue added: "Thankfully, I got through it, again, and all is well." She noted that she decided against going public during the period, particularly amid the success of her 2023 single "Padam Padam," which won a Grammy Award.

The pop star explained her decision to remain silent. "I don't feel obliged to tell the world, and actually I just couldn't at the time because I was just a shell of a person," she said. "I didn't want to leave the house again at one point."

Minogue described the emotional difficulty of withholding the information. "Padam Padam opened so many doors for me but on the inside I knew that cancer wasn't just a blip in my life," she continued. "And I really just wanted to say what happened so I can let go of it. I'd sit through interviews and every opportunity I thought, 'now's the time', but I kept it to myself."

The documentary, directed by Michael Harte — who also directed the David Beckham documentary — spans three parts and explores Minogue's career and personal life. She mentioned leaving subtle hints about her health battle on her 2023 album "Tension." The track "Story" includes the lyrics: "I had a secret that I kept to myself / Turn another page, baby take the stage."

Minogue was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2005 at age 36 while promoting her album "Fever." She underwent surgery and chemotherapy, publicly announcing the diagnosis later that year. The treatment was successful, and she returned to performing in 2006.

Her second diagnosis came during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Minogue has not disclosed the specific type of cancer or details of the treatment she received in 2021. She emphasized in the documentary that she is now healthy.

The singer reflected on her passion for music as a source of strength. "Hey, who knows what's around the corner, but pop music nurtures me... my passion for music is greater than ever," she said.

Minogue rose to fame in the 1980s as a star on the Australian soap opera "Neighbours." She launched her music career in 1987 with the hit "The Loco-Motion" and became a global pop icon with songs including "Can't Get You Out of My Head," "Spinning Around" and "Padam Padam."

The Netflix documentary marks a significant personal revelation for the performer, who has sold more than 80 million records worldwide. It arrives as she continues active touring and recording.

Minogue has not scheduled additional public appearances immediately following the documentary release. She requested privacy regarding further details of her health journey.

The revelation has drawn widespread attention across entertainment media. Fans and fellow artists have expressed support on social media platforms following the documentary's debut.

Minogue's first cancer battle in 2005 raised significant awareness for breast cancer screening. She became an advocate for early detection and women's health issues after her recovery.

Her career continued strongly after both health challenges. The 2023 album "Tension" and single "Padam Padam" marked a major commercial resurgence, introducing her music to a new generation of listeners.

The documentary provides context on how Minogue balanced her public persona with private struggles. Director Michael Harte captured intimate moments from her life and career spanning more than four decades.

No additional medical updates were provided beyond the statements in the film. Minogue stressed that she is currently well and focused on her music and future projects.

The release timing coincides with Minogue's ongoing creative output. She has teased further music and performances in 2026 following the success of her recent work.

Industry observers note that Minogue's decision to share her story now reflects a desire for closure while protecting her privacy during treatment. The documentary serves as both a career retrospective and a personal milestone.

Minogue's management has not issued further statements beyond the content in the Netflix film. The project is available for streaming globally on the platform.

Her journey through two cancer diagnoses highlights the singer's resilience. She has maintained an active schedule of recording, touring and public appearances in recent years.

Read more (VIDEO) Bindi Irwin Improving Amid Endometriosis Battle, Misses 2026 Steve Irwin Gala (VIDEO) Bindi Irwin Improving Amid Endometriosis Battle, Misses 2026 Steve Irwin Gala

The documentary has sparked renewed interest in Minogue's catalog. Streaming numbers for her music, particularly tracks from "Tension," increased following the film's release.

Minogue continues to serve as an inspiration for many facing health challenges. Her public platform has amplified messages about perseverance and the importance of medical care.

As of May 22, 2026, no additional interviews or details about her 2021 diagnosis have been scheduled. The Netflix documentary remains the primary source of her comments on the matter.