LOS ANGELES — Rita Wilson has opened up about the deeply personal requests she made to husband Tom Hanks during her 2015 breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, offering a rare glimpse into the emotional toll the disease took on their marriage and family while highlighting the couple's enduring bond through crisis.

The actress and singer, married to Hanks since 1988, was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma after a routine biopsy following an abnormal mammogram. She underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, choosing to share her journey publicly to raise awareness. In a recent interview, Wilson recalled asking Hanks for two specific things as she faced uncertainty: to feel profound sadness on her behalf and to remain committed to their life together despite the challenges. "One is that you should be sad for a very, very long time," she shared.

Wilson's diagnosis came at a pivotal moment. The couple was promoting Hanks' film "Bridge of Spies" when she received the news. She described the whirlwind of emotions — shock, fear and determination — that followed. Hanks was her rock, canceling commitments to be by her side. Wilson credits his unwavering support with helping her navigate surgery and recovery, emphasizing how their partnership deepened through adversity.

The requests Wilson made reflected her vulnerability. Asking Hanks to grieve alongside her acknowledged the shared impact of the diagnosis on their family. The second request, though less explicitly detailed in recent comments, centered on maintaining their life and love amid uncertainty. Wilson has spoken previously about the importance of emotional honesty in marriage during health crises, noting how Hanks' presence provided strength without diminishing her own resilience.

The couple's experience resonated widely when Wilson first shared her diagnosis in 2015. Her openness encouraged other women to prioritize screenings and seek early detection. Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers among women, with survival rates improving significantly through advances in treatment. Wilson's story highlighted the importance of family support systems in recovery journeys.

Wilson and Hanks have been married for nearly four decades, a Hollywood rarity. They first met on the set of the 1980s sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and reconnected years later. Their relationship has weathered career highs, public scrutiny and now health challenges. Wilson has described Hanks as her best friend and partner, crediting their strong foundation for helping them navigate her cancer battle.

Post-treatment, Wilson embraced a proactive approach to health. She has advocated for genetic testing, regular screenings and lifestyle choices supporting wellness. Her career continued with acting roles, producing and music projects, demonstrating resilience. She has used her platform to destigmatize cancer conversations, emphasizing hope and empowerment.

Hanks has spoken sparingly about the experience, respecting Wilson's lead in sharing details. The Oscar winner has described the period as one of quiet strength and family unity. The couple's two sons, Chet and Truman, were teenagers at the time, adding another layer of emotional complexity. Wilson has noted how the family grew closer through the ordeal.

The couple's story aligns with broader trends in celebrity health advocacy. High-profile diagnoses often spark public awareness campaigns and increased screenings. Organizations like the American Cancer Society report surges in inquiries following announcements by stars like Wilson. Her willingness to discuss the emotional requests made to Hanks humanizes the experience beyond medical statistics.

Wilson's recovery journey included physical rehabilitation and emotional processing. She has been candid about body image changes after mastectomy and reconstruction, challenging societal beauty standards. Her advocacy extends to supporting research and access to care, particularly for underserved communities. She has participated in fundraisers and awareness events, using her voice for positive impact.

Today, Wilson and Hanks continue sharing their lives with fans through projects and occasional public appearances. Wilson's music career has flourished, with albums reflecting personal growth and resilience. The couple's enduring partnership serves as inspiration, demonstrating how love and commitment can sustain through life's most difficult chapters.

Medical experts praise Wilson's approach as a model for patients. Open communication with partners, proactive health management and public advocacy can reduce isolation and stigma. Breast cancer treatment has advanced considerably since 2015, with personalized therapies improving outcomes. Wilson's story remains relevant as a testament to hope and the power of support networks.

As Wilson reflects on that period, her message centers on resilience and gratitude. The heartbreaking requests made to Hanks during her battle underscore the emotional weight of serious illness on relationships. Yet their story ultimately highlights strength found in partnership, family and determination to move forward. Wilson's openness continues inspiring others facing similar journeys, proving that vulnerability can coexist with power.