NEW YORK — Samsung is facing mounting criticism after its April 2026 security update triggered widespread battery drain and overheating issues on Galaxy S25 and S24 series phones, with thousands of users reporting rapid power loss and no official fix available more than two weeks after the patch rollout.

The problematic update, which began rolling out in early April, was intended to deliver 47 security patches and routine improvements. Instead, it has left many flagship owners frustrated as their devices struggle to maintain charge throughout the day. According to reports from Android Authority and user surveys, a significant majority of affected Galaxy S25 and S24 owners are experiencing the problem, with some devices losing 30-50% battery in just a few hours of normal use.

Owners describe phones becoming noticeably warmer during everyday tasks such as browsing, social media scrolling and light gaming. Background processes appear to be running excessively, draining the battery even when the screen is off. The issue affects multiple variants, including the standard S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, and the full S24 lineup.

Samsung has yet to publicly acknowledge the bug or provide a timeline for a resolution. Community forums, Reddit threads and social media are filled with complaints, with many users resorting to factory resets, cache wipes and battery optimization tweaks that offer only temporary relief. Some have reported that the problem started immediately after installing the April patch, while others noticed gradual degradation over several days.

The lack of communication from Samsung has amplified user frustration. In previous years, the company has been relatively quick to address major software issues with follow-up patches. This time, however, owners of the company's latest flagships say they feel ignored despite paying premium prices for devices that were expected to deliver class-leading battery performance.

Industry analysts note that battery optimization has become increasingly complex with modern Android updates, AI features and always-on connectivity. The April security patch likely introduced changes to power management or background processes that have unintended consequences on certain hardware configurations. Similar issues have occurred in the past with other manufacturers, but the scale reported on the S25 and S24 series is drawing particular attention.

Workarounds shared by users include disabling certain Google services, limiting background app refresh, switching to darker themes and using power-saving modes more aggressively. While these steps help some, they often come at the cost of functionality and convenience. Many affected users say they should not have to compromise on performance after a routine security update.

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Samsung. The Galaxy S25 series launched to strong reviews earlier in 2026, with praise for its design, performance and AI capabilities. Battery life was already a point of discussion for some users, and this post-update issue risks damaging the positive momentum the new flagships had built.

Samsung's support channels have been overwhelmed with reports. Some users say they were advised to monitor usage and wait for a future update, while others received no meaningful response. The company's Members app and official forums contain hundreds of similar complaints, yet no dedicated statement has been issued.

Tech experts recommend several troubleshooting steps while waiting for an official solution: clearing the system cache partition, updating all apps, checking for rogue apps in battery usage statistics, and avoiding beta software. However, these are stopgap measures at best. A proper fix will likely require a new firmware release from Samsung.

The situation highlights broader challenges in the smartphone industry, where monthly security updates are essential but carry risks of introducing new bugs. Samsung's rapid patch cadence is generally viewed positively for security, but incidents like this underscore the need for more robust testing before wide deployment.

For Galaxy S25 and S24 owners, the advice is to avoid the update if possible until a fix is confirmed, though many devices have already received it automatically. Users who have not yet installed the April patch should monitor Samsung's update channels closely and consider delaying installation.

As frustration grows, calls for Samsung to accelerate a corrective update are increasing. The company has a strong track record of supporting its flagships with years of software updates, but this latest episode is testing customer patience. Many loyal Samsung users say they expect better from a brand that positions itself as a premium alternative to competitors.

The Galaxy S25 and S24 series represent the pinnacle of Samsung's current smartphone technology. Owners invested in these devices deserve reliable performance and timely support. As the days pass without a fix, pressure continues to mount on Samsung to address what has become a significant post-update headache for its flagship customers.

In the meantime, affected users are sharing tips and banding together in online communities to document the issue and push for resolution. Samsung has not commented publicly, but the volume of reports suggests the company is aware and working on a solution behind the scenes.

For now, Galaxy S25 and S24 owners are left hoping that the next software update brings relief rather than further complications. The April 2026 security patch was meant to protect devices — instead, it has left many feeling unprotected and frustrated with their expensive flagships.