U.S. Charges Two Men in $389 Million Bitcoin Laundering Scheme Tied to Dark Web

PHILADELPHIA — Federal prosecutors have charged two Eastern European nationals with operating an international cryptocurrency mixing service and cybercrime platform that allegedly laundered nearly $389 million in Bitcoin over five years, part of a coordinated multinational law enforcement operation that dismantled the group's infrastructure across multiple continents.

Ruslan Igorevich Tkachuk, 37, a Ukrainian national, and Alexander Vladimirovich Ledenev, 25, a Russian national, were arrested in Batumi, Georgia, where both reside. Each faces one count of conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and one count of sting money laundering, charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The men were senior members of an organization known as AudiA6, which ran a cryptocurrency mixing service and managed a cybercrime forum called Dark2Web, where users could negotiate paid commissions for various illegal activities. Since launching in 2021, AudiA6 accepted approximately 10,333 Bitcoin, valued at roughly $389.7 million at the time of the transactions, earning at least $10 million in commission fees by charging clients up to 5% per transaction.

Scope of the Alleged Operation

Of the funds processed, approximately 393 Bitcoin, valued at around $19.2 million, were traced directly to known darknet markets, ransomware groups and other illicit sources, with additional funds flowing indirectly from criminal actors. Prosecutors allege that despite AudiA6's promises of untraceable mixing, blockchain analysis allowed investigators to follow transactions through exchange records.

The case was built in part on six undercover operations conducted between December 2022 and May 2026. FBI and Secret Service agents posed as criminals seeking to launder proceeds from scams and narcotics sales. In one exchange, an AudiA6 operator responded to an agent asking whether stolen Bitcoin was acceptable by saying simply, "don't care." In another, when asked whether drug sale proceeds posed too great a risk, the operator replied, "Everything like that needs to go through a mixer."

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania announced the charges Wednesday. The arrests were part of a sweeping international effort involving the U.S. Secret Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, Europol, Eurojust and law enforcement partners from Australia, Canada, France, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Poland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Authorities searched three properties, seized digital devices, froze cryptocurrency assets, blocked associated Telegram accounts and replaced the AudiA6 and Dark2Web websites with law enforcement seizure banners.

Broader Context of Crypto Crime Enforcement

The case highlights intensifying global efforts to combat money laundering through cryptocurrency platforms. Mixing services, also known as tumblers, have long been used by criminals to obscure the origins of illicit funds by pooling and redistributing Bitcoin and other digital assets. AudiA6's operation allegedly combined mixing capabilities with a forum facilitating further cybercrime, creating a comprehensive ecosystem for illicit finance.

Cryptocurrency's borderless nature has made it attractive for money launderers, but improved blockchain analytics and international cooperation have enabled authorities to trace flows more effectively. This operation demonstrates how undercover stings, combined with technical tracing, can dismantle sophisticated networks.

Tkachuk and Ledenev are expected to face extradition proceedings to the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin D. Traster and Sima Kazmir.

Impact on Victims and the Crypto Ecosystem

The nearly $400 million allegedly laundered through AudiA6 represents proceeds from various criminal enterprises, including darknet markets and ransomware attacks that have caused significant harm to individuals, businesses and critical infrastructure worldwide. Ransomware groups, in particular, have targeted hospitals, schools and corporations, often demanding payment in Bitcoin.

By disrupting AudiA6, authorities aim to reduce the infrastructure available to such criminals, potentially deterring future activity. The high retail commission fees charged by the service underscore the profitability of these operations for facilitators, even as they claim to provide anonymity.

The international scope of the takedown reflects growing cooperation among nations to address cyber-enabled financial crime. Partnerships between agencies like the FBI, Secret Service and Europol have become increasingly important as criminals exploit digital tools that transcend borders.

Technical and Investigative Challenges

Cryptocurrency investigations require specialized expertise in blockchain analysis, digital forensics and international legal coordination. In this case, investigators were able to overcome AudiA6's mixing claims through persistent tracing and undercover operations that gathered direct evidence of intent.

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The use of Telegram channels and dark web forums for coordination added layers of complexity, but law enforcement's ability to monitor and ultimately seize these platforms demonstrates advancing capabilities. Freezing associated cryptocurrency assets prevents further movement of funds and provides potential restitution avenues.

Implications for the Crypto Industry

The charges come amid broader regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency sector. While legitimate uses for Bitcoin and other digital assets continue to expand, high-profile enforcement actions against mixing services and illicit platforms underscore the need for compliance and transparency.

Legitimate exchanges and service providers have increasingly implemented know-your-customer and anti-money laundering measures to avoid facilitating crime. The AudiA6 case may accelerate calls for stronger industry standards and international regulatory alignment.

For the broader crypto market, such actions can create short-term volatility but also build long-term legitimacy by removing bad actors. SpaceX's recent IPO and other mainstream developments have drawn institutional interest, making enforcement against illicit finance critical to sustained growth.

Next Steps in the Case

With Tkachuk and Ledenev in custody in Georgia, U.S. authorities will pursue extradition. The investigation remains active, with potential for additional charges or arrests as more evidence emerges from seized materials.

Victims of related crimes are encouraged to contact authorities with any relevant information. The $389 million figure represents only the traced portion, and full scope of the network may be even larger.

The operation serves as a significant victory in the ongoing battle against cybercrime and financial laundering. By targeting the infrastructure that enables such activities, law enforcement aims to disrupt the ecosystem that allows criminals to profit from digital theft and illicit trade.

As the case proceeds through the courts, it will provide further insight into the methods used by international money laundering networks and the effectiveness of multinational cooperation in combating them. For now, the arrests mark a substantial step in holding accountable those allegedly responsible for facilitating hundreds of millions in criminal proceeds.

The Eastern District of Pennsylvania's prosecution highlights the role of regional U.S. attorney offices in addressing global threats with local impact. Continued vigilance and technological advancement will be essential as criminals adapt to enforcement pressure in the evolving digital landscape.