TUCSON, Ariz. — A former FBI agent says the latest anonymous ransom note in the Nancy Guthrie case may be less about money and more about self-preservation, suggesting whoever sent it understands they could be facing a capital murder charge in Arizona if caught.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Former FBI Agent Says Investigators Are "Closing In" on Masked Suspect in Nancy Case Nancy Guthrie Update: Former FBI Agent Says Investigators Are "Closing In" on Masked Suspect in Nancy Case

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since the early hours of Feb. 1, after being dropped off at her Tucson home by her son-in-law the previous night around 9:50 p.m. The new note, sent to TMZ last week, claims Guthrie is dead and was "buried with nature," language consistent with a second note investigators received earlier in the case.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer addressed the latest correspondence during a Sunday appearance on "NewsNation Prime," telling host Hena Doba that she believes the note's author understands the legal stakes have shifted dramatically now that Guthrie is presumed dead.

"They have a murder on their hands as opposed to a kidnapping," Coffindaffer said.

Coffindaffer characterized the note as functioning less like a genuine ransom demand and more like an attempt by the sender to get ahead of the consequences before any arrest, framing it as a kind of preemptive apology aimed at softening how the person might eventually be perceived if identified. She suggested the writer is motivated by a desire for attention and a need to control the public narrative around the case, while still holding out hope of receiving a cryptocurrency payment if possible. Coffindaffer also said she suspects the timing of this latest note may have been driven by renewed media coverage following the disclosure of an earlier, previously undisclosed note's contents earlier in the week.

As for whether Guthrie is still alive, Coffindaffer was unequivocal in her own assessment, saying she believes the notes sent so far are authentic and that the sequence of events described, in which the people responsible apparently did not intend for Guthrie to die before they could establish proof of life and collect a ransom, points to a plan that went catastrophically wrong for those involved. She said she believes Guthrie is no longer alive, while cautioning that no suspects have been arrested and that she believes investigators are working the case intensively behind the scenes, even if the public cannot see most of that activity.

The note Coffindaffer was discussing is the latest in a string of ransom communications that have surrounded the case since Guthrie's disappearance. According to investigators who have reviewed the correspondence, two notes sent in early February are believed to have come from the same person or group, likely from the same computer IP address. The first, sent Feb. 2 to two local Tucson television stations and to TMZ, demanded a payment in bitcoin and contained unusually specific details about Guthrie's home, including the location of an Apple Watch with a white band on her bedroom floor and a broken light on her back porch. The second note, sent four days later, was similar in tone and style but made no financial demand, instead indicating that Guthrie had died and that her abductors had not intended for that to happen.

Savannah Guthrie addressed the broader landscape of ransom claims in a March interview, distinguishing between the notes her family considers credible and the many other claims that have surfaced since her mother's disappearance.

"There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came," Savannah Guthrie said.

That distinction has become increasingly important as additional claims have continued to surface in the months since. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos addressed one such claim directly during a radio interview on a Tucson station's Buckmaster Show last Friday, responding to a newer message sent to TMZ from someone claiming to possess video footage showing "the main guy" with Guthrie on what the sender described as the day she likely died, along with photographs, names and addresses tied to two alleged kidnappers. Nanos voiced clear skepticism about the claim's authenticity, drawing on the case's history of false reports.

"I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes," Nanos said.

The sender of that particular video claim also denied being responsible for an earlier tip that pointed to a possible burial site near Nogales, Mexico, and disputed reports that the previously revealed second ransom note had been written by a woman. That Mexico-related tip, which came through a Mexican volunteer search group called Buscando Corazones Nogales, prompted an unsuccessful local search effort earlier this month after it suggested Guthrie's remains might be located near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Throughout the investigation, authorities have said they have ruled out Guthrie's children and their spouses as suspects in her disappearance. Investigators have previously disclosed finding drops of Guthrie's blood on the front stoop of her home, evidence that has reinforced the working theory that she was taken against her will rather than having left voluntarily. A reward of up to $100,000 from the FBI remains in place, supplemented by an additional $1 million reward offered by the Guthrie family, and the FBI's tip line, 1-800-CALL-FBI, remains open for anyone with information.

Guthrie, born in Fort Wright, Kentucky, had lived in the Tucson area for more than five decades before her disappearance. She failed to log on to a scheduled online church service the morning after she went missing, prompting a church member to alert her family. Relatives went to check on her home around 11 a.m. that day, found no sign of her, and called police around noon after discovering her phone and other personal belongings still inside the house.

Savannah Guthrie has since returned to her duties on "Today," though producers have reportedly put strict internal procedures in place for handling any breaking developments related to the case that might surface during the broadcast. She has repeatedly pleaded publicly for anyone with knowledge of her mother's whereabouts or what happened to her to come forward, expressing hope that her family might finally find closure after nearly five months of uncertainty.

As the investigation continues without a confirmed suspect, authorities have not publicly verified the authenticity of any of the ransom notes received by media outlets, leaving the case in a familiar pattern: a steady stream of unconfirmed claims, competing theories from outside experts, and a family still waiting for the kind of definitive answer that, five months in, remains frustratingly out of reach.