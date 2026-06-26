With the search for Nancy Guthrie continuing, there is one clue from the ransom notes that could lead to her location.

What Investigators Are Looking For

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Were Key Clues Missed in Nancy Guthrie's Ransom Notes? Investigators Still Divided Nancy Guthrie Update: Were Key Clues Missed in Nancy Guthrie's Ransom Notes? Investigators Still Divided

Retired FBI agent Jason Pack told Page Six that ransom notes have a "fingerprint" to them, and that some key things to pay attention to in them are word choice, tone, and how the demand is structured in order to identify that person.

"If the first two read like the same person wrote them and everything that followed reads differently, that tells the task force something meaningful about who they're actually dealing with versus who decided to insert themselves into the story once it went international," Pack said.

He added that investigators would be able to determine if the ransom notes are real based on whatever meaningful information is in them.

A Key Detail in the Earliest Notes

Pack pointed to a specific piece of evidence within the earliest communications received in the case. "The first note apparently contained specific operational details that weren't public at the time," Pack said. "Based on what's been reported, the language and tone of those first two notes compared to everything that came after is where the real analytical work is happening right now."

Analyzing the Language of a More Recent Note

One of the recent notes said the 84-year-old was dead and that she was "buried with nature." Ray Carr, a former FBI profiler, told NewsNation's Brian Entin that the abductor could be feeling guilty about the situation because they said her death was "unintentional," or that they are trying to psychologically distance themselves.

"The wording is deliberate," Carr said. "I think it is emotionally controlled and I think it focuses on minimizing culpability."

A Note That May Be More About the Sender Than the Victim

Carr also said the abductor could feel the need for control. "If this is written by the offender, then this is all about them, and has nothing to do with Nancy," Carr said.

How the Case Began

Guthrie was believed to be abducted from her home in the early hours of February 1, 2026, based on the time her pacemaker stopped communicating with her phone. She was reported missing the next day.

A Case That Has Stretched Nearly Five Months

Guthrie's disappearance from her Tucson, Arizona, home has now stretched almost five months without a confirmed suspect or resolution, despite the extensive efforts of investigators and the wide range of leads — including the doorbell camera footage of a masked individual and the multiple ransom notes received by media outlets — that have emerged throughout the case. The conflicting nature of the notes themselves, with some appearing to suggest she remained alive while others claimed she had died, has continued to deepen the uncertainty surrounding her fate.

Why Linguistic Analysis Matters in Cases Like This

The kind of forensic linguistic analysis Pack and Carr describe has become an increasingly important tool in cases involving anonymous written communications, where investigators look beyond the literal content of a message to the underlying patterns of word choice, sentence structure, and emotional tone that can reveal something about the author's identity, state of mind, or genuine connection to the events described. Distinguishing between notes that may have originated from someone with real knowledge of the case and those potentially sent by individuals seeking to insert themselves into a high-profile investigation has become a central challenge for the task force working the case.

The Distinction Between Genuine and Opportunistic Communications

Pack's comments suggest investigators are actively working to separate what he describes as the earliest, potentially authentic notes from later communications that may not share the same authorship. That distinction carries significant weight for the broader investigation, given that genuine operational details — knowledge of specifics about Guthrie's home or circumstances that were not publicly known at the time — would be far more difficult for an opportunistic impersonator to replicate convincingly.

With investigators continuing to analyze the language, tone, and structure of each communication received throughout the case, the question of which notes reflect genuine knowledge of Guthrie's whereabouts or fate remains central to the ongoing investigation. Given the continued involvement of retired law enforcement professionals like Pack and Carr in publicly analyzing the available evidence, pressure appears likely to continue building on the FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department to provide further updates on the case's status. Anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the FBI, with a combined reward exceeding $1.2 million still available for information that leads to a resolution of the case.