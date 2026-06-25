Nancy Guthrie vanished on February 1, and since then, there have been little to no solid answers about where she could be, but that could all be changing, according to a former federal investigator who says authorities are nearing a breakthrough in identifying the masked man captured on her doorbell camera.

The Doorbell Camera Footage Remains the Key Lead

Their strongest lead so far has been the video footage retrieved from the 84-year-old's doorbell security camera at her home in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators released stills to the public, which showed a masked man on her porch prior to the suspected abduction. However, his identity was unable to be confirmed. But now, experts believe investigators are "closing in" on who he really is.

A Former Agent's Optimistic Assessment

Former FBI Special Agent Maureen O'Connell, who claimed to have sources among the investigators, told Megyn Kelly, "They're getting close to the porch guy." It comes after Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, called 911 on strangers lurking outside her mother's home.

O'Connell suspected his identity would cause the "floodgates" to "swing open," prompting more information surrounding Nancy's disappearance to come to light. She explained that she was 75% confident the individual would be taken into custody soon. Kelly, a former Fox News host, replied, "That's big news. That's huge — big if true, as the kids say."

How the Investigation Began

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, springing the Pima County Sheriff's Department into action. She seemingly disappeared overnight, with her friends raising concern when she failed to show up for a virtual church service that day.

Immediately, a search-and-rescue team was sent out in coordination with local agencies, including Border Patrol. However, their search yielded no answers, prompting authorities to worry that something more sinister was at play. As a result, homicide investigators were brought onto the case, and their suspicions appeared to be confirmed after ransom notes hit the media.

Two Ransom Notes With Conflicting Information

There were two ransom notes received by a Tucson TV station in the days that followed Nancy's disappearance. The first ransom note demanded the family pay millions in bitcoin for her release. It also provided specific details about Nancy's home, including her bedroom and the property's surroundings. It's believed the note was addressed to Nancy's daughter, Savannah.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Remains Perplexing Four Months On as Experts Weigh Disturbing Theories Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Remains Perplexing Four Months On as Experts Weigh Disturbing Theories

The second note was sent on February 6 and claimed Nancy had died after the abduction. It used similar language to the first one, but didn't include any demands. It did, however, claim Nancy had died and was "buried with nature now."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said the investigation into Nancy's disappearance is ongoing. A spokesperson said in a statement, "The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case."

A Case That Has Stretched Nearly Five Months

Guthrie's disappearance has now stretched almost five months without a confirmed suspect, despite the extensive efforts of investigators across multiple agencies. The case has drawn sustained national attention given Savannah Guthrie's profile as a national television anchor, with each new development — from the doorbell footage to the conflicting ransom notes — continuing to generate widespread public interest and speculation.

Weighing O'Connell's Confidence Against the Case's History

O'Connell's stated confidence that an arrest could be coming soon adds to a string of optimistic assessments offered by various retired law enforcement officials throughout the investigation's course. Whether her specific estimate proves accurate remains to be seen, particularly given that the case has already produced multiple competing theories about the masked individual's identity and motive without any of them yet leading to a confirmed suspect or arrest.

With the Pima County Sheriff's Department continuing to describe the investigation as active and ongoing, and with a former federal agent now publicly expressing confidence that authorities are closing in on the masked suspect's identity, the coming weeks could prove pivotal in determining whether this latest assessment translates into an actual arrest. Anyone with information related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is urged to contact the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department, with a combined reward exceeding $1.2 million still available for information that leads to a resolution of the case.