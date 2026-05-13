TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 100 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home north of Tucson, authorities report no major breakthroughs but insist the investigation is advancing steadily with promising forensic leads. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News Digital that his team is "really great" and confirmed investigators are getting closer to resolving the suspected abduction of the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, when family members dropped her off at her residence around 9:48 p.m. She failed to appear for a virtual church service the next morning, prompting a missing person report on Feb. 1. Investigators quickly determined she had been taken against her will after doorbell camera footage captured a masked individual tampering with the device. Blood drops were reportedly found on the porch, and ransom-style messages, including a Bitcoin demand, later surfaced.

As the case reached the 100-day mark around May 11, the community and national audience continue to watch closely. Sheriff Nanos, speaking briefly outside his department, offered measured optimism without revealing specifics. "We are," he replied when asked if investigators were closer to solving the case, underscoring quiet progress amid intense public scrutiny.

Forensic Focus on DNA Evidence

A key element involves biological evidence recovered from Guthrie's home. Detectives sent a hair sample to a private forensic laboratory in Florida for initial analysis. That sample has since been forwarded to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for more advanced testing. Relatives and workers who had access to the property voluntarily provided DNA samples to help narrow any potential matches.

If the hair does not match known individuals, authorities may turn to forensic genetic genealogy — a technique that has solved numerous cold cases by uploading profiles to public databases. Officials have released few additional details, maintaining operational security as the probe continues. Nanos has acknowledged that some information is being withheld from the public for investigative reasons.

The FBI's Phoenix office has been involved since early in the case, conducting extensive searches along roadways in the Catalina Foothills and processing thousands of tips. A command post was established, and agents continue analyzing phone data, surveillance video, GPS records and digital media.

Family Reward and Public Appeals

Guthrie's family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her safe recovery, supplementing the FBI's $100,000 reward. Savannah Guthrie has maintained a low public profile on the matter but posted a heartfelt Mother's Day message expressing unwavering hope: "We will never stop looking for you." The family continues cooperating fully with law enforcement.

Increased patrols remain ongoing in the upscale, somewhat isolated Catalina Foothills neighborhood. Residents report heightened vigilance, with some installing additional security measures. The case has drawn comparisons to other high-profile abductions, highlighting vulnerabilities even in affluent areas.

Sheriff Faces Separate Scrutiny

While the investigation presses forward, Sheriff Nanos faces unrelated controversy. Pima County supervisors have pushed for his removal over allegations he lied about his past record as an El Paso police officer in the 1980s, including suspensions and a resignation. Local leaders plan to vote on the matter, though officials emphasize the criticism is not tied to his handling of the Guthrie case.

Nanos has defended his department's efforts, noting the complexity of the case and the volume of leads. He has traded public barbs with the FBI at times, though both agencies insist they are collaborating. Former FBI officials and true-crime commentators, including Nancy Grace, have expressed confidence that answers will eventually emerge.

Timeline and Early Clues

On the night of her disappearance, Guthrie had spent time with family before being dropped off. Security footage from her home and nearby properties became central evidence. A vehicle of interest was later identified and examined. Unrelated human remains found miles away were determined to be prehistoric and ruled out as connected.

Ransom communications sent to media outlets added urgency but yielded no resolution after deadlines passed. Investigators believe Guthrie may have been specifically targeted due to the home's relative isolation and her family's public profile.

Broader Impact and Community Response

The disappearance has gripped Tucson and the nation, shining a spotlight on elder safety and rapid response to missing vulnerable adults. Volunteer searches in the desert foothills tapered after initial weeks, but tips continue flowing in. Memorial notes and flowers remain outside Guthrie's home, a quiet testament to hope.

True-crime enthusiasts and amateur sleuths have flooded social media with theories, though authorities caution against speculation that could hinder the probe. The case serves as a sobering reminder that even with modern technology, some investigations require patience and persistence.

Experts note that many abduction cases see breakthroughs months later through dogged forensic work or a tip from someone close to the perpetrator. With DNA processing ongoing and digital analysis continuing, officials urge anyone with information — no matter how small — to come forward.

As the search enters its fourth month, Nancy Guthrie's family, friends and the public hold onto hope for her safe return. Sheriff Nanos and his task force maintain their commitment, working behind the scenes while the world watches. The coming weeks could prove pivotal if forensic results or a new lead break the silence that has defined this heartbreaking milestone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.