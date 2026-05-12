TUCSON, Ariz. — One hundred days have passed since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, with authorities believing the mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie was abducted in the night. Despite thousands of tips, DNA evidence, doorbell camera footage and a $1.2 million reward, no suspect has been publicly identified and Nancy Guthrie remains missing as of May 12, 2026.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after a family member dropped her off following dinner. She was reported missing the next day around noon. Investigators found blood on her doorstep — later confirmed as hers — and security footage captured a masked, armed individual tampering with her Ring doorbell camera before the apparent abduction. Her phone, purse and medications were left behind inside the home.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the investigation as "active and ongoing," with the FBI providing assistance. The family cleared all members as suspects early on. A combined reward — including $1 million from the Guthries — remains active for information leading to her safe return.

Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Plea on Mother's Day

On May 10, Savannah Guthrie shared a heartfelt Instagram video montage of her mother across decades — as a young parent, grandmother and in recent years. "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath," she wrote. "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you." The post urged the public to contact authorities with any information, emphasizing anonymous tips.

The tribute came as the case hit the 100-day mark, a milestone that has intensified public attention and renewed calls for tips. A mysterious note left at a memorial near the home ahead of Mother's Day added another layer, reading in part, "Your Mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did... TAKE NANCY HOME."

Savannah Guthrie returned to "Today" weeks after the disappearance and recently announced she will host a new Wordle-based game show premiering in 2027. She described balancing work and the ongoing search as emotionally challenging but necessary.

Expert Analysis and Theories on the Abduction

Former FBI profilers and investigators have offered public insights into possible motives and the suspect's profile. Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente analyzed blood spatter on the porch, suggesting Nancy Guthrie was alive and may have coughed up blood during a struggle — her "last stand" against the intruder. He described the suspect as likely a lone, unsophisticated offender who made critical mistakes, such as leaving DNA on discarded gloves found nearby.

Other experts note the apparent ransom demands in Bitcoin that surfaced early in the case, though their authenticity remains unconfirmed. Some theorize personal retribution or a targeted home invasion rather than random opportunity. Ex-FBI agents have described the lack of frequent public updates as potentially strategic, allowing investigators to protect sensitive details and avoid tipping off the perpetrator.

Gloves recovered about two miles from the home contained unknown male DNA, which the FBI entered into databases. No matches have been publicly announced. Volunteer search groups have offered assistance but reported receiving little response from authorities.

Investigation Challenges and Public Frustration

The case has drawn intense media scrutiny, upending typical Hollywood depictions of swift crime-solving. Sheriff Nanos recently stated there is "nothing new" to report, while emphasizing continued work with federal partners. FBI Director Kash Patel publicly criticized early handling by local authorities, claiming the bureau was initially kept out for several days — a claim the sheriff disputed.

Human remains found nearby earlier in May were determined to be prehistoric and unrelated. Purported ransom notes demanding millions and deadlines passed without resolution or confirmed proof of life.

The prolonged silence on developments has frustrated some observers, yet experts caution that major cases often move methodically behind the scenes. Tips continue pouring in, with authorities urging anyone with information — no matter how minor — to come forward.

Family Background and Broader Impact

Nancy Guthrie, widowed since 1988, was described by family as in fragile health and in need of daily medications. Her disappearance has riveted the nation, blending celebrity interest with the raw anguish of a missing loved one. The Guthries have repeatedly pleaded for her return, emphasizing her importance as a mother, grandmother and family anchor.

The case has spotlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents living alone and raised questions about home security in affluent suburbs. It has also fueled discussions about media coverage of missing persons cases involving prominent families versus others.

As summer approaches in Arizona, concerns grow over the impact of extreme heat on any potential search efforts or on Nancy Guthrie's well-being if she is still alive. Authorities continue processing leads while the family holds hope.

What Comes Next

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open. Law enforcement asks the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, submit tips at tips.fbi.gov, contact Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900 or use 88-CRIME for anonymous reports. The reward is available in cash and does not require public identification.

For the Guthrie family, every day without answers deepens the pain. Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Day message captured the collective sentiment: the search will not end until Nancy is found. In a case filled with more questions than answers after 100 days, the public's eyes remain on Tucson as investigators pursue every lead in hopes of bringing an elderly mother home.

The abduction has left a community stunned and a family determined. While Hollywood scripts often resolve in hours, real investigations like this one test patience, resources and resolve. As day 101 begins, the call for information grows more urgent — someone, somewhere, may hold the key to solving the mystery of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.