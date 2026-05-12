TUCSON, Ariz. — As the search for Nancy Guthrie reaches the heartbreaking 100-day mark on Monday, investigators have made no public arrests and named no suspects in the suspected kidnapping of the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, leaving her family in prolonged anguish while pleading for the public's help.

Nancy was taken from her Catalina Foothills home in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, 2026. Bloodstains confirmed to be hers were found inside and on the front porch, along with signs of a struggle. A doorbell camera captured a masked, gloved intruder tampering with the device around 1:47 a.m. Her pacemaker lost connection shortly afterward, and she left behind essential medications and her phone.

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Instagram Reel featuring family photos and videos of her mother as a devoted parent and grandmother. "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with every breath," she wrote. "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you." She urged anyone with information to contact the FBI anonymously, noting the $1 million family reward remains active.

Medical fragility adds urgency

Nancy's health conditions — including a pacemaker, high blood pressure, and mobility issues — have raised grave concerns. Experts warn that without her daily medications, she faces risks of cardiac events, blood clots, or other complications. Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente noted blood spatter on the porch suggests she was alive and possibly resisting when taken.

A human bone discovered May 7 near the home briefly sparked hope before authorities confirmed it was prehistoric and unrelated. Mixed DNA samples from the scene are still under advanced FBI analysis.

No major breakthroughs reported

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has described the investigation as active and committed, with the FBI's involvement and thousands of tips received. However, no significant new leads have been publicly disclosed in recent weeks. Some retired agents suggest the lack of updates may be strategic to protect the investigation.

Profiler opinions vary. Some believe the kidnapper may not be highly sophisticated, increasing chances of eventual identification through mistakes made at the scene. Others speculate Nancy could still be alive, drawing parallels to long-term abduction cases.

Family's emotional toll

Savannah returned to the "Today" show in April after time away but has continued sharing public appeals. Her husband, Michael Feldman, posted his own Mother's Day tribute, calling her "the strongest person I know." The family has balanced private grief with relentless advocacy, emphasizing Nancy's need for medication and her role as a beloved "Nonie."

Broader context and public interest

The case has captivated national attention, sparking discussions about elder safety, home security, and media coverage of missing persons. Local leaders and some critics have questioned aspects of the investigation, but authorities maintain a steady focus. Elizabeth Smart has publicly offered hope, citing her own experience of prolonged captivity.

As Monday marks 100 days since Nancy's disappearance, the family's message remains unchanged: someone knows something. The $1 million reward and ongoing FBI tip line (1-800-CALL-FBI) continue as key tools in the search.

The investigation into Nancy Guthrie's abduction remains open and active, with her loved ones refusing to lose hope despite the passage of time and medical uncertainties. For now, the case stands as a painful reminder of vulnerability — and the power of persistent public appeals in high-profile missing persons investigations.