The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has stretched into its second month with no resolution, but authorities insist investigators are "definitely closer" to cracking the case of her abduction from her Catalina Foothills home.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2026, when she was dropped off at her residence north of Tucson after an evening out. She failed to appear for an online church service the next morning, Feb. 1, prompting family members to report her missing. Authorities quickly classified the incident as an abduction, citing evidence she was taken against her will.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, in a recent NBC News interview, expressed confidence in the ongoing probe. "I think the investigators are definitely closer," Nanos said, noting thousands of leads have poured in since the disappearance. A dedicated homicide team collaborates with the FBI, reviewing extensive surveillance footage—including more than 10,000 hours examined so far—and pursuing forensic analysis.

Key evidence includes video of a masked suspect outside Guthrie's home, wearing a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack, a 25-liter backpack exclusively sold at Walmart. Officials have highlighted this item as a significant clue, though no suspect has been publicly identified. A vehicle captured on nearby surveillance remains unidentified, and tips continue to flow through the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Guthrie family escalated efforts in late February, announcing a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery. Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional video on social media, pleading for the abductor or anyone with knowledge to come forward. "Please—be the one that brings her home," she said, emphasizing the reward "can be paid in cash" and tips can remain anonymous.

On March 2, marking roughly one month since the disappearance, Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie Guthrie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni visited a growing memorial of yellow flowers, cards, and messages outside Nancy's home. Savannah posted photos on Instagram, writing, "We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country. Please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

The family has stressed that Nancy's adult children and their spouses are not suspects, a point Sheriff Nanos reinforced to counter speculation. "Any suggestion otherwise is cruel," he said.

As the investigation progresses, some experts note a shift from active rescue operations to a focus on forensic work and long-term leads. On-ground searches have scaled back, with resources potentially moving toward a smaller task force if major breakthroughs remain elusive. A former law enforcement official suggested the case may transition from rescue to recovery efforts, given Nancy Guthrie's age and the time elapsed, though authorities maintain hope she is alive.

Nancy Guthrie, born Nancy Ellen Long on Jan. 27, 1942, in Fort Wright, Kentucky, moved to Tucson in the 1970s with her husband, Charles Errol Guthrie. She raised three children—Savannah, Annie, and a son—after Charles died suddenly in 1988 at age 49. Known in the community as a devoted churchgoer and active participant in local activities, she lived independently in her burnt-adobe home near Campbell Avenue and Skyline Drive.

The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence on the "Today" show, where she has occasionally addressed the ordeal personally while continuing her on-air duties. Colleagues and viewers have rallied in support, with prayers and messages flooding social media.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains active with no confirmed motive or suspect details released. Officials urge the public to provide any information, no matter how small, emphasizing verified tips are essential.

As Day 31 passed on March 3, the family and authorities renewed calls for information. The $1 million reward—raised from earlier offers—stands as a powerful incentive, with the FBI coordinating anonymous submissions.

The Tucson community continues to hold vigils and maintain the tribute site, symbolizing hope amid uncertainty. Savannah Guthrie's public appeals underscore the family's resolve: "We are begging you to please come forward now."

Investigators express optimism that persistent effort, combined with public assistance, will yield answers. For now, the search for Nancy Guthrie persists, a poignant reminder of vulnerability even in quiet neighborhoods.