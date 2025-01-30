From a small village in the Netherlands to co-owning one of the most talked-about menswear brands, Ruben Onuha's story is an extraordinary journey of ambition and determination.

At just 22 years old, Ruben and his brother Samuel have transformed ICON. Amsterdam into a global name, known for its perfectly tailored menswear and innovative approach to fashion.

Starting with a shared vision, the Onuha brothers set out to build ICON. Amsterdam from scratch. The road was not easy; financial challenges and stiff competition tested their resolve. However, their grit and focus on delivering quality helped them carve out a niche in the fashion world. Today, ICON. Amsterdam boasts a strong presence in the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Ruben credits his upbringing in a small Dutch village for instilling the values of hard work and perseverance. Now splitting his time between Amsterdam and Dubai, Ruben continues to embody these values while embracing a global lifestyle. "Where you come from doesn't define where you're going," he says. "What matters is your vision and your willingness to push through challenges."

In addition to their entrepreneurial journey, Ruben and Samuel have achieved remarkable milestones, including collaborating with world-renowned athlete Rico Verhoeven and launching record-breaking Black Friday campaigns. These successes are a testament to their strategic thinking and ability to resonate with their audience.

Despite their success, Ruben remains humble and committed to sharing his experiences. Whether through their iconic designs or platforms like the Lotgenoten podcast, where he recently discussed overcoming struggles and achieving success, Ruben's story continues to inspire a new generation of entrepreneurs.

ICON. Amsterdam is more than just a brand; it's a symbol of resilience, creativity, and ambition. With Ruben Onuha at the helm, the future looks incredibly bright.