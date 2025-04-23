With Easter falling close to Anzac Day this year, Australians will enjoy two consecutive long weekends. However, the extended break could leave many households running low on supplies due to the restricted shopping hours.

On Anzac Day, major retailers across Australia will have different trading hours, with many closing for the morning or the entire day, News AU reported.

Here's a detailed list of open and closed stores is available to help shoppers plan.

Woolworths stores will be closed in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and Perth. In Victoria, the Northern Territory, and the ACT, they will open at 1:00 p.m. Tasmania stores will open at 12:30 p.m., and regional WA stores will open at either 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m.

Coles will be closed in NSW and Queensland. Stores in Victoria will open at 1:00 p.m., in the Northern Territory at 12:00 p.m., and in the ACT and Tasmania between 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. Opening times in South Australia and Western Australia vary, so shoppers should check online.

Aldi will be open in Victoria but closed in Queensland. Hours in other states and territories differ, so customers are advised to use the store locator for details.

Westfield centres in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and WA will be closed. In the ACT, they will open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and in Victoria from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Kmart will be closed in NSW, Queensland, and WA. Stores in Victoria and South Australia will open after 1:00 p.m., while in the ACT, they'll open after 1:30 p.m.

Dan Murphy's and BWS will mostly open at 1:00 p.m., except in NSW, where most stores will remain closed unless they are part of an ALH Hotel. In SA and WA, opening hours vary—check with local stores for details.

Big W will be closed in WA, NSW, and Queensland, with reduced trading hours in other states and territories. IKEA will be shut in NSW, WA, and Queensland, and will operate on reduced hours in Victoria and South Australia.

The new trading restrictions do not apply to small businesses or exempt services such as cafes, markets, chemists, and takeaway restaurants.