As the long Easter weekend approaches, Australians are preparing for a well-earned break. However, it is important to remember that many shops and supermarkets across the country will be closed on Good Friday as part of the Easter long weekend, which runs from April 18 to April 21.

Woolworths has confirmed that most of its stores across Australia will shut on Good Friday. A few Woolworths stores will stay open on Good Friday, including those at Brisbane Airport in Queensland; Dunsborough, Perth Airport, Eaton Fair, Margaret River, Busselton, and Dalyellup in Western Australia; and Mount Barker, Mount Barker South, and Murray Bridge Marketplace in South Australia.

Coles supermarkets will be closed across the country on Good Friday. Kmart and Target will also shut all their stores nationwide for the day. Bunnings, Aldi, and all Westfield shopping centres will be closed on Good Friday as well, 9News reported.

Easter Saturday: Major stores reopen, some with reduced hours

All Woolworths supermarkets will reopen across the country on Easter Saturday, but some smaller Metro stores might stay closed. Coles will also reopen nationwide, though some stores may have shorter trading hours.

Bunnings will reopen all its stores as usual on Saturday. Target and Kmart will be open, but some locations may operate with reduced hours. Aldi stores will also open on Easter Saturday, but their hours might vary depending on the location.

Westfield shopping centres in Western Australia, South Australia, Queensland, and the ACT will be open. In New South Wales and Victoria, Westfield stores will have different opening hours.

Easter Sunday store hours

Most stores will be open on Easter Sunday, but with some exceptions. Coles will be open in most states, except South Australia (with a few exceptions like Port Lincoln and Adelaide). Woolworths will be open in Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, and Queensland, but not in Hervey Bay, Pialba and Esperance.

A few Woolworths stores in New South Wales, South Australia, and the Northern Territory will open, however it is important to check local hours. Bunnings will open with reduced hours in NSW due to Easter restrictions. Aldi will open in Victoria and WA, but some stores in other states may be closed.

Kmart and Target will open in most states, except Esperance and some stores in NSW and SA. Westfield will open in the ACT, Victoria, and WA, with varied hours in Queensland and only Westfield Tuggerah open in NSW from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Easter Monday store openings

Woolworths will reopen all stores nationwide on Easter Monday, except in South Australia and the Northern Territory, where only a few locations will open. Coles will be open across Australia, though some stores may have shorter operating hours.

In South Australia, all Coles stores will be closed, except those in Port Lincoln, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Adelaide Rundle Place, Whyalla, Murray Bridge Green, Mount Gambier, Victor Harbor, Mount Barker, and Berri.

Bunnings will be open as usual on Easter Monday across the country. Aldi will operate in most states, but some locations in South Australia will stay closed.

Westfield Easter and ANZAC day holiday business hours

ACT

Good Friday: All Westfield locations are closed.

Easter Saturday: All Westfield locations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday & Monday: All Westfield locations are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ANZAC Day: All Westfield locations are open from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

NSW

Good Friday: All Westfield locations are closed.

Easter Saturday: Westfield Kotara, Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, and Warringah Mall are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westfield Burwood, Chatswood, Miranda, and Parramatta are open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westfield Bondi and Hurstville are open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westfield Sydney is open from 9:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday: Westfield Tuggerah is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All other Westfield locations are closed.

Easter Monday: Westfield Kotara is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Westfield Tuggerah, Eastgardens, Hornsby, Liverpool, Mt Druitt, Penrith, and Warringah Mall are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westfield Bondi, Burwood, Chatswood, Hurstville, Miranda, and Parramatta are open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Westfield Sydney is open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

ANZAC Day: All Westfield locations are closed.

QLD

Good Friday: All Westfield locations are closed.

Easter Saturday: All Westfield locations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday & Monday:

Westfield Carindale, Chermside, Mt Gravatt, and North Lakes are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westfield Coomera and Helensvale are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

ANZAC Day: All Westfield locations are closed.

SA

Good Friday: All Westfield locations are closed.

Easter Saturday: All Westfield locations are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday & Monday: All Westfield locations are closed.

ANZAC Day: All Westfield locations are closed.

VIC

Good Friday: All Westfield locations are closed.

Easter Saturday:

Westfield Airport West, Fountain Gate, Geelong, Knox, Plenty Valley, and Southland are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westfield Doncaster is open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday & Monday: All Westfield locations are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

ANZAC Day: All Westfield locations are open from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WA