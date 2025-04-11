People in Australia have been urged to stay prepared as a tropical cyclone is expected to form off the coast of Western Australia over the weekend.

Senior meteorologist Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said a tropical low northwest of Darwin was likely to strengthen on Friday and Saturday, potentially developing into a category 1 cyclone as it moves southwest on Sunday, passing north of the Kimberley, News AU reported.

Cyclone watches have been issued from the Berkeley River mouth to Cockatoo Island, covering much of the northern Kimberley coastline. Very strong winds are expected to impact coastal areas and nearby islands within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Tropical Low 29U: Tropical Low 29U lies to the north-north-west of Darwin and is forecast to become a tropical cyclone on Saturday.



Current: 9:02 am AWST 11 April 2025.



Narramore said that if the cyclone moves closer to the coast, it could cause more damage, but if it stays further away, the impact will be smaller. He advised people living along the coast, or those who know someone who does, to keep checking the latest weather updates and warnings.

The cyclone could become stronger, possibly reaching category 2 on Sunday or Monday. There is also a chance it could grow into a Category 3 system by Tuesday or Wednesday.

"As we get through Saturday, that's when it's going to be closest to the Kimberley coast and that's where we could see those bursts of heavier rainfall and gusty winds, but that's highly dependent on the exact track and intensity of this tropical low," Narramore said.

He added, "We could see widespread falls of 50mm up to 100mm with any thunderstorms and for our coastal locations around the top end and the Kimberley coast."

The alert said there's no immediate danger but warned people to get ready for severe weather. Residents were advised to secure outdoor items like boats, trailers, sheds, and furniture, and to prepare their homes.

"Ensure your emergency kit is complete and check your family knows what to do. Your emergency kit should include canned food and water to last five to seven days, a first aid kit, medication, cash and a battery-operated radio and spare batteries to listen to warnings," the alert mentioned.

The warning comes just over a month after Tropical Cyclone Alfred caused major damage in parts of Queensland and northern New South Wales.