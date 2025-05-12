Woolworths is cutting the prices of hundreds of everyday grocery items to help ease the cost of living for Australian families. Starting Wednesday, nearly 400 essential products will be cheaper both in stores and online.

The discounted items include popular choices like chicken schnitzels, Greek yoghurt, frozen berries, and 2-litre bottles of Coca-Cola. According to Woolworths CEO Amanda Bardwell, the average price reduction will be around 10%, News AU reported.

Bardwell mentioned that families who usually spend AU$150 a week on groceries could save approximately AU$15 by choosing items from the discounted list. She explained that while each price cut might seem small, together they will lead to noticeable savings for shoppers.

Bardwell added customers regularly ask for better value during their grocery trips and expect more support in tough times. This latest move isn't just a temporary offer, but part of a long-term plan to provide consistent value.

Woolworths is focusing on everyday essentials and popular family items like flour, bread, rice, and nappies. The supermarket believes these changes will bring real relief at the checkout for households across Australia, as per the CEO.

Woolworths confirmed that the lower prices will stay in place until at least 2026, and more products will be added to the program in the coming months. Some of the key items now available at reduced prices include:

Woolworths chicken schnitzels (600g): Down from AU$10.50 to AU$9 (saving AU$1.50)

Woolworths Greek yoghurt (1kg): Now AU$3.80 instead of AU$4.20 (saving AU$0.40)

Coca-Cola (2L): Reduced from AU$4.20 to AU$3.70 (saving AU$0.50)

Woolworths middle bacon (1kg): Now AU$11.70, previously AU$13 (saving AU$1.30)

Four N Twenty party sausage rolls (500g): Now AU$7, down from AU$7.50 (saving AU$0.50)

Woolworths tomato squeeze sauce (500ml): Reduced to AU$2 from AU$2.10 (saving AU$0.10)

Woolworths oats (750g): Down to AU$1.60 from AU$1.70 (saving AU$0.10)

Woolworths white sandwich bread (650g): Now AU$2.40 instead of AU$2.50 (saving AU$0.10)

Woolworths frozen mixed berries (1kg): Priced at AU$11, down from AU$12 (saving AU$1.00)

Maggi noodles 12-pack: Reduced to AU$9 from AU$10 (saving AU$1.00)

Babylove bulk nappies: Down from AU$18 to AU$16 (saving AU$2.00)

Woolworths microwave rice (250g): Now AU$1.80 instead of AU$1.90 (saving AU$0.10)

Shine Optimum dishwasher pods (45 pack): Reduced to AU$11.70 from AU$13 (saving AU$1.30)

These savings apply both in-store and online, offering more affordable options for everyday essentials.

Along with the new price cuts, Woolworths will continue offering several other ways for customers to save money. Woolworths' own brand products, which can be up to 30% cheaper than well-known branded items

The Odd Bunch range offers fresh fruits and vegetables at lower prices while online features like the unit price filter help shoppers find the best value. Furthermore, there will be everyday rewards points and special boosted offers for members.

The CEO said that this lower shelf price move is just the start of a broader plan to deliver better and more reliable value for customers each time they shop.