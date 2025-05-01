A new analysis by KPMG Australia has revealed that five key professions, including travel agent and print manufacturer, have experienced a huge decline over the past decade.

The report, drawing on data from the ATO, Census, ABS, and Jobs and Skills Australia, not only highlighted which jobs were disappearing, but also shed light on the roles gaining momentum in a rapidly evolving workforce.

5 traditional jobs disappear

Executive assistants

One of the most affected roles is that of executive assistants, which saw a reduction of 22,700 workers over the decade, a 21.6% drop, with the total number falling from 105,000 in 2014 to just 82,300 by 2024.

Farmers

Farmers also saw a notable decline, reflecting a broader shift away from smaller, family-run farms towards larger-scale agricultural operations. Their numbers decreased by 22,200, from 167,000 in 2014 to 144,800 in 2024, representing a 13.3% decline.

Travel agents

The role of travel agents has been particularly hard hit by the digitization of the economy, with a staggering 34.8% drop in worker numbers. From 27,000 people employed in 2014, the sector shrank to 17,600 by 2024, a reduction of 9,400 workers.

Print manufacturing

Print manufacturing workers also experienced a steep decline. In 2014, there were 26,900 workers in this field, but by 2024, that number fell to 20,700, marking a loss of 6,200 jobs or a 23.0% decrease.

Telecommunications repair and installation

Similarly, telecommunications repair and installation workers faced a 12.4% decline over the same period. Their workforce shrank from 42,800 in 2014 to 37,500 in 2024, a reduction of 5,300 roles.

Care and tech services see job growth

Between 2014 and 2024, several occupations in Australia have experienced strong growth, driven by an ageing population, digital transformation, and rising service demands.

Aged and disabled care

Aged and disabled care workers saw the largest increase, nearly doubling from 216,900 to 429,400, a 98% rise. Tech and IT Professionals followed, growing by 176,400 workers (55%) to reach 497,300.

Early childhood and child care

Early childhood and child care roles expanded by 52.5%, while marketing, advertising, and PR professionals grew by 40.9%. Nurses and midwives added 86,300 workers (29% growth), closely matched by allied health workers, who nearly doubled (83.9%).

Human resources

Human resources roles rose by 41.2%, and the hospitality sector added 75,300 chefs, cooks, and kitchen hands (26.1% growth). Teachers and truck drivers also saw steady increases, up 23.6% and 24.9%, respectively.

Overall, Australia's workforce grew by 22.9%, rising from 11.4 million to 14 million workers.