Beam Mobility recently introduced Apollo Lite e-bikes in some of the busiest cities in Australia and South Korea. Implementing e-bikes has increased ridership and average trip lengths for women and other demographics that micro-mobility vehicles aren't always designed to suit.

This success is thanks to the e-bike's lighter frame, smaller wheels, and other unique features and Beam's commitment to community accessibility.

Introducing Apollo Lite e-bikes

Weighing under 30 kilograms, Apollo Lite e-bikes are significantly lighter and smaller than most other e-bike models. This makes them more accessible for a broader range of riders, including female riders, and safer for pedestrians.

Beam Mobility partnered with its hardware supplier, Segway-Ninebot, to develop this rider-oriented e-bike with overwhelmingly positive results. Much of the e-bike's design was fueled by rider feedback, which showed that people wanted lighter e-bikes suitable for greater height ranges. 'We believe micro-mobility should be accessible to everyone,' stated Deb Gangopadhyay, Co-founder and President at Beam Mobility, 'and the Apollo Lite, with its smaller, more manageable design, is a major step in that direction.'

The e-bike's smaller size, adjustable frame, and improved handling make rides easier and more comfortable, especially across long distances. Many riders use Apollo Lite e-bikes for their regular commutes and longer trips. Additionally, its minimal size and improved seat options have broadened its appeal to a broader range of riders, including people who feel uncomfortable on larger e-bike models.

Key Features

The Apollo Lite e-bike's features include:

Smaller Turning Radius: These smaller e-bikes are much easier to manoeuvre and balance, making them safer and more comfortable to ride.

These smaller e-bikes are much easier to manoeuvre and balance, making them safer and more comfortable to ride. Lighter, Aircraft-grade Aluminum Frame: Apollo Lite e-bikes weigh under 30 kilograms but have the same safety-tested weight capacity as our e-scooters. This makes it easier to move and park correctly.

Apollo Lite e-bikes weigh under 30 kilograms but have the same safety-tested weight capacity as our e-scooters. This makes it easier to move and park correctly. Adjustable seats: With a greater seat range, riders can adjust the bike's height to their comfort preferences. The model supports heights starting at 1.55 meters.

With a greater seat range, riders can adjust the bike's height to their comfort preferences. The model supports heights starting at 1.55 meters. Robust Motor Support: These e-bikes have the same motor power as larger models and provide more significant support for climbing hills.

Apollo Lite e-bikes in action

Data from markets where Beam Mobility introduced the Apollo Lite e-bikes revealed a 50% increase in e-bike trips and a 38% increase in trip lengths. The model's comfort, accessibility, and ability to go long distances appealed to a wider demographic.

Local surveys revealed the following about Apollo Lite e-bike riders:

50% of riders were over 35 years old

38% of riders identified as female

30% of riders were between 156 centimeters and 165 centimeters tall

43% of riders used Beam's services to commute to work or school

72% of riders considered the adjustable seat range or lighter frame the model's best new features

Increased Female Ridership Rates Compared to Traditional Bike Share Providers

Data from multiple cities indicated that Beam's female ridership rates were higher than traditional bike-share providers, with 34% to 38% of riders identifying as female. This increased appeal gives Apollo Lite e-bikes the potential to boost female ridership in other cities, too, as Beam continues rolling out the model.

Apollo Lite e-bikes vs. e-scooters

As a relatively new mode of transportation, e-scooters have seen various new features and tech integrations in recent years. For example, Beam Mobility and Segway-Ninebot created many e-scooter iterations with different wheel sizes, motor torque, and accessibility features.

E-bikes, on the other hand, hadn't received the same attention. Nevertheless, they still had significant pain points worth solving, such as weight and manoeuvrability.

The Apollo Lite e-bike fixes that innovation gap and gives many riders the accessibility, comfort, and safety they've wanted. This aligns with Beam's goal of providing a variety of vehicles for every rider's unique needs.

Learn more about the cities Beam proudly serves.