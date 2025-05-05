U.S. President Donald Trump has commented on the Australian election result, praising Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese while sidestepping questions about his potential influence on the Coalition's heavy defeat.

Speaking in Washington, D.C. Sunday, Trump also admitted he had no idea who Peter Dutton was, The Guardian reported.

"I don't know anything about the election other than the man that won [Albanese], he's very good," Trump said. "I have no idea who the other person is that ran against him."

Meanwhile, Albanese said he held a "very warm" conversation with President Trump following Labor's re-election, discussing key issues such as trade tariffs and the AUKUS security pact, reported News.com.

"I had a warm and positive conversation with President Trump, just a short while ago, when I was at the Lodge, and I thank him for his very warm message of congratulations," Albanese said.

"We talked about Aukus and tariffs. We'll continue to engage, we'll engage with each other on a face-to-face basis at some time in the future," he added.

On Monday, Albanese held his first press conference after Saturday's election win, expressing optimism about the future and reaffirming Labor's commitment to a "positive" and "orderly" government. He praised his team for helping lower inflation and interest rates while boosting wages and employment.

Albanese confirmed plans to travel to the United States this year for direct talks with Trump. The two leaders may also meet at the upcoming G7 summit, scheduled for June in Alberta.

Albanese said he had also spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney—who extended the G7 invitation—and planned further calls with leaders from India, Singapore, and Thailand.

Throughout the campaign, Labor repeatedly drew parallels between Dutton's policies and those of U.S. president, criticizing him for embracing Trump-style rhetoric and approaches. Labor also condemned the Coalition's attempts to "Americanise" the Australian health system and ridiculed Dutton's team for embracing Trump imagery.

Coalition Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and her family were mocked for wearing Make America Great Again hats, while Price's "Make Australia Great Again" remark drew widespread attention.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers criticized Dutton's proposed public service cuts, including reductions in education and diversity programs, calling them "right from the Dogeplaybook."