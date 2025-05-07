The Australian government has issued an urgent travel advisory, warning citizens against traveling to India and Pakistan as a major conflict breaks out between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The warning, published Wednesday on Smarttraveller -- a portal managed by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) -- urged Australians to "exercise a high degree of caution" in India and to reconsider travel to Pakistan.

India travel warning

In its latest update, Smarttraveller warned of possible flight disruptions due to airport closures, particularly in northwest India, which bordered Pakistan. Travelers were also cautioned that airline schedules may be affected by the unfolding conflict.

"We continue to advise do not travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the entire India-Pakistan border, or Manipur," the Smarttraveller alert read. "India has closed the Attari border crossing with Pakistan. Exercise a high degree of caution in India overall due to the threat of terrorism and crime and the risk of civil unrest. Higher levels apply in some areas."

The heightened travel warning does not apply to the Union Territory of Ladakh, which remains separate from Jammu and Kashmir in terms of security status.

Pakistan travel advisory

Australians are also being urged to reconsider any planned trips to Pakistan due to what DFAT describes as a "volatile security situation." The advisory recommends close monitoring of local news, vigilance on the ground, and strict adherence to official warnings and guidance from local authorities.

"Reconsider your need to travel to Pakistan overall due to the volatile security situation and threat of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime and the risk of civil unrest," the travel alert warned. "The threat of terrorist attacks and kidnapping remains very high. Foreigners may be targeted. Terrorists may also target places frequented by foreigners, transport infrastructure, including trains and airports, and places of worship."

Concern for Indian and Pakistani diaspora

The travel warnings come at a time of heightened anxiety for Australia's Indian and Pakistani diaspora communities.

According to the National Library of Australia, the Indian-born population in Australia was approximately 750,000 as of 2022, making it the second-largest migrant group in the country. By the end of 2023, the Home Affairs Department recorded 120,440 Pakistani-born residents, ranking them as the 12th-largest migrant community, News.com reported.

Airstrikes following terror attack

At least eight people, including children, were killed and 35 injured early Wednesday after India launched airstrikes on Pakistan, Sky News reported.

Residents in Srinagar reported hearing loud explosions around the same time Indian forces began "Operation Sindoor," a military initiative targeting what it called "terrorist infrastructure" in both Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The Indian government said the strikes were in retaliation for a deadly assault on April 22, when gunmen opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, a popular travel destination in Kashmir, killing 25 Indian citizens.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the April attack and has condemned the Indian strikes.