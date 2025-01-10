Tesla has launched its revamped Tesla Model Y, also called Juniper, with an updated interior and increased driving range, which is expected to arrive in Australia in May.

Electric vehicle sales peaked at a record high in Australia in 2024, with Tesla retaining its market dominance.

According to data released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries and EV Council, electric vehicles accounted for 7.4% of the total 1,237,287 new vehicles sold in 2024.

Tesla Model Y was named the top-selling model of the year, with 21,253 sales.

In spite of Model Y's revamp, the company retained its key features, such as the touchscreen gear selector. However, the revised model comes with a distinct appearance with split headlights and a rear light bar, which sets it apart from the Model 3 sedan, reported Drive.com.

Notably, Tesla hasn't eliminated the indicator stalk that earlier drew criticism from motorists who found it cumbersome and less intuitive.

The newest launch marks the most extensive design revamp Tesla Model Y has undergone since its U.S. launch five years ago.

One notable feature of the Tesla Model Y is its gear selector being integrated into the central touchscreen, which amplified its functionality and simplified the design, GC Mag reports.

The models, set to be launched in Australia through an initial "Launch Series," offers two variants, Rear-Wheel Drive (AU$63,400) and Long Range All-Wheel Drive (AU$73,400), plus on-road costs. The models will be sold at increased price points (AU$7,500 for the RWD and AU$3,500 for the Long Range), following significant price cuts last year that shaved nearly AU$10,000 off the previous model's recommended retail price.

Australian Tesla enthusiasts can avail of metallic paint and upgraded 20-inch wheels at no extra cost as a limited-time offer. However, the same features will likely become optional extras after the Launch Series phases out.

Among the several upgrades, Tesla's 2025 Model Y boasts of enhancing the driving experience with an updated wheel and tire package, which promises a smoother ride and improved grip.

The Model Y comes with lower noise levels, including 22% less road noise, 20% less suspension impact noise, and 20% less wind noise.