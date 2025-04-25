Thousands of Australians gathered in solemn remembrance on Anzac Day 2025, marking 110 years since the Gallipoli landings. However, the day's tributes were marred by torrential rain in Queensland and unexpected heckles during a Welcome to Country ceremony in Melbourne.

The dawn service began at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra with a didgeridoo performance by Flight Lieutenant James Evans, a member of the Royal Australian Air Force and a Wiradjuri man.

Tribute to First Nations Soldiers

The performance was a tribute to the contributions of First Nations soldiers. The ceremony continued with a hymn, followed by a formal dedication delivered by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"We feel them still near us in spirit. We wish to be worthy of their great sacrifice. As the dawn is even now about to pierce the night, so let their memory inspire us to work for the coming new light into the dark places of the world," Albanese addressed the crowd of 26,000, ABC AU reported.

Vietnam War veteran Richard Wittholz, who served with the navy, took part in the Anzac Day parade later in the morning. He appreciated the large and supportive crowd, saying it was one of the best turnouts he had seen.

Disruption during Welcome to Country at Melbourne Anzac Day Service

In Melbourne, thousands of people gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance early in the morning to listen to The Last Post during the Anzac Day service.

However, the respectful atmosphere was briefly interrupted during the Welcome to Country speech by Gunditjmara Elder Uncle Mark Brown, when a few people in the crowd began to jeer and heckle.

Some even called for the speech to stop, but their voices were quickly overwhelmed by applause from the rest of the audience in support of the speaker.

Rain forces cancellations

In Brisbane, the day started with rain as thousands of people gathered under umbrellas at Anzac Square to pay their respects. Queensland's Governor Jeanette Young led a wreath-laying ceremony and gave a speech.

She spoke about honoring the past while building a strong and united future.

Further north on the Sunshine Coast, heavy rain, flooding, and lightning caused at least two Anzac dawn services to be cancelled. Some areas received between 100 and 200mm of rain since the previous morning, mostly overnight.