Over 5,000 public hospital doctors in New South Wales are going on strike from Tuesday to Thursday, which means many patients could have their specialist appointments or elective surgeries cancelled.

The strike, organized by the Australian Salaried Medical Officers' Federation (Asmof), follows a breakdown in negotiations with NSW Health over better pay and working conditions, The Guardian reported.

Hundreds of surgeries likely delayed

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said they were still counting how many surgeries will be affected and were in the process of contacting patients.

Park said he expected disruption levels similar to last year's nurses' strike, when 700 surgeries were cancelled in just one day.

Emergency services, critical care units, emergency surgeries, and trauma care will continue as usual during the NSW doctors' strike, according to the union Asmof. However, Park expressed concern about patient safety in emergency departments, as they will be operating with fewer doctors than usual.

Public holiday staffing levels will be maintained, meaning emergency and ICU doctors remain the same, but fewer doctors will be available on hospital wards. Park said these reduced numbers may not be enough to meet weekday daytime demand, especially on Tuesday, the busiest day for emergency visits.

He's particularly concerned about major hospitals like Westmead, St George, Prince of Wales, and RPA, which rely on large medical teams.

Regional hospitals less impacted

Regional hospitals are expected to be less affected by the doctors' strike, as they are mainly staffed by visiting medical officers who work on contracts and are not part of the Asmof union.

The health minister urged people to still go to the hospital in case of an emergency -- emergency departments and triple zero (000) services will remain open. For non-urgent health issues, he advised the public to call Healthcare Direct at 1800 022 222, visit an urgent care clinic, or see a GP.

Doctors demand fair pay and safer working hours

The Minns government has offered doctors a 10.5% pay rise over three years, but Asmof is pushing for a 30% increase over time to match pay in other states.

Asmof NSW executive director Andrew Holland said the strike was a result of doctors reaching "breaking point," with ongoing issues like extreme workloads and long shifts, often 16 hours with little rest.

While the government warned the strike could affect patient safety, Holland argued that the current working conditions were the real threat to patient care.