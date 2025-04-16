Fifteen people became instant millionaires just days before Easter after they won the AU$70 million Oz Lotto jackpot.

The prize came from a single ticket in Queensland, but it was split among 15 people who had bought shares in the syndicate from different newsagents, stretching from Townsville to the Gold Coast, 9News reported.

The winning numbers for the draw were 14, 32, 13, 29, 41, 23, and 8, with supplementary numbers 43, 4, and 40.

If one person had won the whole amount, they would have been Oz Lotto's second-biggest individual winner.

Some winners were still unaware of their good fortune, while others with registered tickets had already been contacted.

A Bribie Island man, who won the lottery, expressed his excitement, "I was just asleep! B***** hell! Oh my God, that's so good. This changes our lives. We've been trying to get our first home, so this will do that."

Another winner told The Lott, "I thought you were s***stirring me! I just can't believe it. Funnily enough, I went to the outlet today to buy another share into the syndicate but it had sold out. If I had, I would have won double. But I'm still happy with my $4.7 million."

Anna Hobdell, a spokesperson for The Lott, expressed hope that the winners would check their tickets quickly. She mentioned it was incredible that 15 people from Queensland became multimillionaires.

While The Lott had contacted those who registered their tickets with The Lott Members Club, some winners might not have realized their good fortune yet. She encouraged anyone who bought a syndicate entry in Queensland for that night's Oz Lotto draw to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"The last time we saw a $70 million Oz Lotto draw was in January 2025, when the peak of sales was at 12.06 pm on the day of the draw, when 4297 tickets were sold in a single minute," she said.

Earlier this year, a Sydney woman became the first ever single person to win the biggest Oz Lotto prize, taking home the entire AU$100 million jackpot. The woman who lived in Elizabeth Hills of Western Sydney had the winning numbers for draw 1616, which were 3, 34, 35, 26, 44, 39, and 36, with supplementary numbers 5, 45, and 6.