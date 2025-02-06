A Sydney woman on Tuesday became the first ever single person to win the biggest Oz Lotto prize, taking home the entire AU$100 million jackpot.

The woman who lived in Elizabeth Hills of Western Sydney had the winning numbers for draw 1616, which were 3, 34, 35, 26, 44, 39, and 36, with supplementary numbers 5, 45, and 6, as per News AU.

Reflecting on the victory, the unidentified woman said when she received a call from the lottery officials on Tuesday night, she thought it was a joke or a dream.

The winner added she was confused and asked why someone was calling so late. At first, she couldn't believe the news and asked the officials to repeat it. She said she was shocked and thought it might be a prank, unsure whether to trust what she was hearing.

The woman said she plans to stop working every day, buy her own house, and take some holidays.

"That's crazy! I just finished watching tonight's episode of Married At First Sight and I was falling asleep as you called me," she said. "It's 10:00 pm here and when I saw multiple missed calls, I thought, 'Who would be calling me at this time?' I was worried something was wrong!"

"I still can't believe it. I only treat myself to lotteries when there's a big jackpot, and I saw AU$100m on offer in Oz Lotto and decided to give it a go. I love my job, but I won't need to work seven days a week anymore – it's actually really nice to think that I won't need to work."

Lottery officials said the woman from Elizabeth Hills was the biggest individual winner in Oz Lotto's history. They expected about one-third of Australian adults to buy a ticket for the draw.

The Lott spokesperson, Khat McIntyre, said on Monday that Oz Lotto hadn't offered such a huge jackpot since November 2012, more than ten years ago. She also shared how difficult it was to describe the feeling of telling someone they have won millions of dollars.

Oz Lotto is a nationwide Australian lottery launched in 1994, with draws every Tuesday night. Players select seven numbers from one to 47, and the Division one jackpot is won by matching all seven. Jackpots start at AU$2 million and grow if unclaimed, reaching record amounts like the AU$100 million win in 2025.