An aircraft crashed during an aerobatic performance at the Avalon Airshow near Geelong on Friday. The accident took place around 5.15 p.m. while the Sky Aces Formation Aerobatic Team was performing in front of a crowd.

According to Victoria Police, the pilot, who was the only person on board, suffered serious injuries. The crash happened far from spectators, and no other injuries have been reported.

"The pilot and sole occupant of the aircraft sustained serious injuries," the statement mentioned, as per News AU. "The incident occurred a significant distance away from spectators and there have been no reports of further injuries."

PILOT ALIVE 🙏 A Sky Aces aerobatic aircraft crashed during a performance at the #AvalonAirshow, shocking the crowd.



The pilot, the sole occupant, sustained serious injuries and is in critical but stable condition. The airshow has been halted. #SkyAces #Breaking pic.twitter.com/48qtmneJ0o — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) March 28, 2025

Police stated that emergency services responded to reports of a plane losing control and crashing onto the tarmac around 5:15 PM during a demonstration at the airshow. The Avalon Airshow, which was set to continue over the weekend, has been canceled after the incident.

A witness said the Paul Bennet aerobatic plane crashed while attempting a loop too close to the ground. Andrew Pearce, who was in the crowd, said the crash happened just a few hundred meters in front of spectators.

He explained that the plane hit the ground while coming out of a loop, landing on its underside rather than nosediving. According to him, the cockpit remained intact, but the wings appeared crumpled in front of the aircraft, possibly detached.

"He didn't just nosedive, like he kind of hit his belly," Pearce said, ABC News reported. "The cockpit was intact where he was but the wings were, like I don't know if they were detached from the plane, but they were like crumpled in front of the plane."

Pyrotechnicians at the airshow were the first to respond, followed by airport fire services. Other members of the Bennet team had to stay in the air, as it was unclear if it was safe to land.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) confirmed it was notified about the incident and would conduct an investigation. Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell stated that a team of transport safety investigators from the Canberra office, specializing in aircraft operations and maintenance, would be deployed.

The investigation will examine flight tracking data, pilot and aircraft maintenance records, and weather conditions. The ATSB has requested that anyone with video footage of the aircraft during any part of the flight or after the crash submit it through the witness form on their website.

Spectator Geoff Crane, who traveled from Canberra for the show, described the incident. At the time, four planes were flying, with three at a higher altitude. He was watching them when the fourth plane caught his attention.

He saw the aircraft tumbling along the ground, kicking up dirt before coming to a sudden stop. The crowd around him reacted with a loud gasp. Crane described the scene as horrific and noted that the event commentators mentioned the four pilots were all family members.