A powerful thunderstorm is causing major problems in the Perth Metropolitan area, leaving over 10,000 homes and businesses without power due to strong winds, fallen power lines, and debris.

Western Power Races to Restore Electricity

Western Power, an electric utility company in Perth, is working urgently to restore electricity to around 11,400 properties in areas including Midland, Swan View, Gooseberry Hill, Kalamunda, and Maida Vale.

Strong and damaging winds had thrown debris onto the power network, damaging equipment and bringing down power lines. Emergency services are also handling at least 40 hazardous situations caused by the storm, The West Australian reported on Thursday.

Severe Storm Causes Power Outages, Flight Delays, and Traffic Disruptions

Western Power spokesperson said that its priority is to handle reported hazards first before commencing repairs to ensure the safety of both the community and its workers.

Due to the severe weather and a high number of power failures, some customers may experience long outages, especially in areas where special equipment like elevated work platforms is needed for repairs.

As crews inspect the damage, they may find more issues, which could further delay power restoration. The network operations team is working to isolate damaged sections and redirect power where possible to restore electricity safely.

Perth Airport reported that more than 50 flights have been affected, with delays of about an hour expected as they work to clear the backlog. The storm has also caused major traffic disruptions during peak hours on the Kwinana and Mitchell Freeways, as well as Roe and Tonkin Highways.

Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Cause Widespread Damage in Perth

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's Bob Tarr, residents have experienced strong winds, hail, and heavy rain over the past few hours. "We did have 113 kilometre-an-hour gusts at Gooseberry Hill, certainly strong enough to bring down a lot of power lines," he said, ABC AU reported.

He added, "For the most part it's been the winds but also maybe some heavy rainfall has brought down branches. There are reports of up to about 40 to 50 millimetres [of rain] in a pretty short period of time at some private weather stations."

The Swan Veterinary Hospital reported massive damage from the storm and had to close immediately. They assured that both patients and staff were safe but asked for patience as they dealt with the situation. The clinic will remain closed until further notice.