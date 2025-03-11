Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday confirmed that people affected by Tropical Cyclone Alfred can apply for the government's Disaster Recovery Allowance (DRA), noting that the recovery process will take a long time.

Albanese stated on the Today show that applications will open at 2:00 p.m. on the myGov website.

How to Apply for the 13-Week Disaster Recovery Allowance

The DRA is a temporary income support payment for people who can show they lost income because of a disaster. It is available for up to 13 weeks for employees, small business owners, and farmers who have lost their main source of income, 9News reported.

To apply, a person needs a myGov login and a Centrelink account. They should go to the Centrelink homepage, select "Make a claim," then "Help in an emergency," and choose "Apply for Disaster Recovery Allowance." They can also call Centrelink's Emergency Information Line for assistance.

Who Can Apply for the Disaster Recovery Allowance?

Australian residents and certain visa holders who are 16 years or older can apply for the DRA if they can prove their income was directly affected by a declared disaster. Applicants will need to answer eligibility questions when applying.

Workers in 31 affected regions in southeast Queensland and northern New South Wales can qualify. People on islands within three nautical miles of Lord Howe Island are also eligible.

Eligible regions:

Queensland: Brisbane, Fraser Coast, Gold Coast, Gympie, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Moreton Bay, Noosa, Redland, Scenic Rim, Somerset, Southern Downs, and Sunshine Coast.

New South Wales: Armidale, Ballina, Bellingen, Byron, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Dungog, Glen Innes Severn, Kempsey, Kyogle, Lismore, Mid-Coast, Nambucca, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Richmond, Tenterfield, and Tweed.

Payment Amount and Duration

The allowance is paid at the same maximum rate as JobSeeker Payment or Youth Allowance, depending on the applicant's situation. The exact amount is determined on a case-by-case basis. This payment is not given as a lump sum.

Instead, it is paid every two weeks for up to 13 weeks from the date the person started losing income. Other financial support is available, including lump sum payments, financial hardship assistance, and a three-month pause on Centrelink debt.

Emergency Hardship Assistance Grants for Queensland and NSW

In Queensland, an Emergency Hardship Assistance (EHA) grant provides $180 per person, up to $900 for a family of five or more. This grant helps people buy food, clothing, medical supplies, or secure temporary housing.

It is available to those living in eligible areas who are facing hardship and cannot meet their immediate needs. New South Wales is also expected to offer disaster grants soon.