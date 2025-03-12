Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has encouraged people to choose locally owned Bundaberg soft drinks instead of American brands like Coke or Pepsi as a response to U.S. trade and tariff policies.

U.S. President Donald Trump was once rumored to drink up to a dozen cans of Diet Coke daily. Now, Albanese is using soft drinks as a symbolic protest against American trade policies, urging Australians to back local businesses by opting for flavors like ginger beer, sarsaparilla, lemon-lime and bitters, guava, and Burgundee creaming soda, ABC AU reported.

"I'm concerned about the impact on the global economy because I think that trade is a good thing for the global economy and that when you have protectionist policies that impact on prices, then that will flow through to the global economy," the prime minister said.

He added, "One of the things that we can do is to buy Australian. Australians can have an impact by buying Australian goods. You buy Bundy [Bundaberg] soft drinks rather than some of the American products, you can make those decisions and buy Australian, but we will continue to put forward our strong case for an exemption."

Australia Faces Trade Tariff Setback Amid Alliance Uncertainty

Since Trump raised the issue, Australian government leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and ambassador Kevin Rudd, have spent significant time and effort lobbying U.S. officials, politicians, and businesses to secure an exemption from trade tariffs.

While many economists believe the economic impact of these tariffs on Australia will be minor, the uncertainty surrounding Trump's decision became a key test of the strength of Australia's long-standing alliance with the U.S.

The refusal to grant an exemption has not only drawn strong criticism from the opposition but has also raised concerns about Australia's influence in its partnership with a U.S. government focused on protectionist policies.

Trump's Diet Coke Obsession

Trump is well known for his love of Diet Coke. Even though he became aware of potential health risks over a decade ago, he refused to give it up. In 2012, he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had "never seen a thin person drinking Diet Coke."

After making this comment, Trump said Coca-Cola was unhappy with him for suggesting the sugar-free drink could lead to weight gain. However, he reassured his supporters that he would continue drinking it. When he was endorsed as the Republican nominee, Trump celebrated with a small bottle of Diet Coke, along with a Big Mac and fries.