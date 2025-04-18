Australians are set to pay millions in surcharges over the April long weekends, as businesses try to cover rising costs.

According to recent research, people will spend around AU$98.4 million more at cafes, restaurants, and takeaway joints during the holiday period, News AU reported. This includes about AU$24.6 million in public holiday surcharges for each major date in April, including Good Friday, Easter weekend, and Anzac Day.

Businesses are adding high surcharges to help recover rising wage costs. The extra spending estimate comes from ABS retail data, showing Aussies spend around AU$5.3 billion at cafes, restaurants, and takeaways, with an average 15% surcharge.

Experts warn holiday surcharges could affect spending habits

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver believes that surcharges and the timing of public holidays could influence how much people spend. While some may hold back due to higher costs, overall spending is still expected to rise during the busy holiday period.

Instead of dining out on expensive public holidays like Easter Saturday, some might choose to eat at home and go out on a regular weekday when it's cheaper.

Finance expert Sean Callery said dining out on public holidays can feel like paying an extra tax, and Australians should keep this in mind when planning outings.

"Public holiday surcharges can lead to bill shock, so it's up to you to check the fees, which should be clearly displayed on the menu or elsewhere, before you order. They usually range from 10% to 15%, but some venues charge as much as 20%," Callery said. "That means a $100 meal could end up costing you an extra $10 to $20, depending on where you go."

Regional towns set to cash in

In the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia, and Victoria, all four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday are public holidays. In Western Australia, only Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Easter Monday are counted as public holidays.

In Tasmania, Good Friday and Easter Monday are public holidays, with Easter Tuesday also observed by many public service workers. Separate research by NAB shows regional towns are set to benefit the most from the long weekend.

Over AU$750 million is expected to be spent on regional tourism, including hotels, food, and attractions. Of that, AU$450 million will go to service stations, and $200 million to restaurants, bars, and pubs.

With rising living costs, more families are choosing road trips as a budget-friendly holiday option. Australians traveling through regional areas are expected to contribute an extra AU$18 million to the local economy - an 11% increase over regular weekends.

Regional chocolate shops could also see a AU$1.6 million boost in last-minute Easter sales.