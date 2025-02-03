Popular online retailer Adore Beauty opened its first physical store in Melbourne on Saturday, leading to a massive crowd of eager shoppers waiting outside the outlet since 5 a.m.

The first physical store, located in Melbourne's Westfield Southland, was opened after 25 years of the retailer being online only. The doors finally opened by 9 a.m., and the store welcomed customers, with a long line stretching through the shopping center in Cheltenham.

The store has 50 of Adore Beauty's online retailer's 300 plus brands.

Adore Beauty's Head of Brand Marketing Anna Beaton said, "Customers came from far and wide to be the first to experience shopping Adore Beauty IRL [in real life] and to get their hands on some of their favorite brands," News AU reported. "The whole team was so excited to see the huge response from our community."

The company's chief marketing officer, Dan Ferguson, took to LinkedIn to express his joy over the brand's offline response.

"Felt goosebumps today witnessing our online brand come to life offline in spectacular style," he wrote. "Our very first Adore Beauty store at Westfield Southland is a truly exciting and fresh beauty retail experience lit up by a carefully curated selection of our amazing brands."

He further mentioned that Adore Beauty was just starting a national store rollout, and the launch couldn't have gone better. He went on to thank the Adore Beauty Group launch team, led by CEO Sacha Laing, for making this happen.

Users, who often shop online from the brand, know that every purchase comes with a sweet treat of Tim Tam. This tradition will be continued offline, as the store will give complimentary Tim Tams with every in-store purchase.

The brand was founded by Kate Morris when she was just 21, back in 1999.

After working at cosmetic counters, Morris noticed that many people felt uncomfortable shopping at department stores. To solve this, she created Adore Beauty and led the company until 2023.

Now, over 20 years later, the brand is shifting directions under the leadership of Laing, who is exploring new areas for the business to grow.