A new survey has revealed that a growing number of Australian employers are now linking promotions to employees' physical presence in the office.

The research, conducted by recruitment firm Robert Half, surveyed 500 hiring managers and 1,000 full-time office workers, and found that a striking 74% of employers believe being in the office "significantly" increases an employee's chances of being promoted, News.com reported.

The data comes amid a broader shift in workplace policies, with many companies reversing their remote and hybrid work arrangements in favor of more return-to-office (RTO) mandates heading into 2025.

Why employers say it matters

As businesses push for a return to pre-pandemic norms, some employers are using promotion prospects as a softer incentive to encourage in-office attendance. Rather than enforce strict mandates -- risking widespread resentment -- employers hope that tying advancement to physical presence will ease the transition.

The tactic has divided Australians, with some viewing it as a reasonable approach, while others strongly opposing the idea of tying promotions to office attendance.

One commenter pointed out that people who work onsite have more visibility and are better positioned to demonstrate leadership and people skills through in-person interactions, and it's simply human nature to promote the people you see regularly.

Others celebrated the shift back to office life as a return to "traditional" work culture, with some claiming remote work had led to a drop in discipline and productivity. According to another user, anyone still working from home in 2025 isn't doing their job well.

"How can you progress and be a leader and develop teams and people when your sitting at home while others are at work. Covid made people entitled," one user wrote.

The approach to deciding who gets promoted is seen by some as "fair." "They should be back at work now ... just bludging at home," they said

Some even suggested that in-office employees should receive higher pay than their remote counterparts, given their increased visibility and perceived commitment.

Backlash from remote workers

The push to link promotions with office attendance has also sparked criticism. Many workers see the move as coercive, arguing that productivity doesn't depend on location. "Unbelievable," one commenter said of the policy.

Others remained firmly committed to remote work, even if it meant giving up on potential career progression, "Just let me WFH," one user stated.

"Contrary to popular belief, many people don't actually care about a promotion, and are happy to just do their job as required and value their work life balance," one person wrote.

Scepticism about whether the promise of promotions would actually materialize was also widespread. "They dangle the carrot but no one is getting promoted," said one commenter.

Financial concerns were also raised, with many pointing out the cost of commuting. "If companies want workers to work in the office, pay them for their travel time and costs," one said.

"The money from most promotions wouldn't cover the cost of travel, work clothes, food and travel time," another person added.

Warning signs for bosses

Experts have warned that forcing employees back to the office could backfire.

A previous report from Australian recruitment agency Randstad found that 52% of white-collar employees now view remote or hybrid work as a "fundamental right."

The study also revealed that while 41% would reluctantly return to the office if required, nearly 25% would start searching for a new job offering flexibility, and 6% would quit immediately.