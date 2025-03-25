A recent proposal by Australia's opposition to require government employees to return to full-time office work has become a central issue in the upcoming federal election, which is set to take place within the next few months.

The debate over remote work has become one of the most heated issues in Australian politics, with the Coalition pushing for full-time office attendance for public servants, Reuters reported.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has argued that all public sector employees should be required to work from their offices full-time.

Dutton's stance has put the Coalition at odds with the Labor Party, which is campaigning on issues like work flexibility and family time. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has strongly defended workers' rights to work from home, highlighting its benefits, such as more family time and savings on commuting costs.

Albanese also pointed to research by Labor, which found that mandating office attendance would cost the average worker an additional AU$5,000 annually in commuting expenses.

"We know that working from home has had a range of advantages," Albanese told a news conference, describing the opposition's proposal as "out of touch."

Earlier this month, the Liberal Party announced that if elected, it would bar hundreds of thousands of government workers from working remotely, with exceptions only in extraordinary circumstances.

Coalition finance spokeswoman Jane Hume first raised the issue, alleging that public servants were traveling the country in camper vans while "working," and suggested that under a Dutton government, they would be required to be in the office "five days a week."

"We know some departments and agencies are telling stakeholders not to schedule meetings on Mondays or Fridays as there will likely be no one in the office," Hume said. "In one instance, a stakeholder travelled to Canberra only to be shown into a meeting room where they were greeted by all departmental participants dialing in from home."

Impact on workers and economy

According to the Australian Council of Trade Unions (ACTU), which represents nearly 2 million workers, one-third of all workers could face negative consequences from a blanket return-to-office policy.

The ACTU also warned that increased traffic congestion would result in a wider impact on millions of Australian workers who rely on remote work for financial or personal reasons.

"Forcing hundreds of thousands of workers back on the roads will mean less time with kids and more time in traffic," ACTU chief, Michele O'Neil, said.

National data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) indicates that over 600,000 Australians work from home to save money or avoid long commutes. If these workers are forced back into offices, traffic congestion will worsen, creating a ripple effect that impacts not only the public servants but also other workers across the country, 9News reported.

Additionally, 320,000 workers report that they rely on remote work to care for dependents, while another million Australians use the opportunity to "catch up" on work outside of office hours.

The ACTU argues that these workers will lose the ability to disconnect from their jobs and will be forced to stay longer in the office if the Coalition's plan is implemented.

O'Neil added Dutton's proposal would put several women at a disadvantage. "This would be an instant productivity killer, because flexible work has pushed women's workforce participation to record highs, as one million women joined the workforce in the last four years," she pointed out.

However, facing backlash, Dutton has since toned down his stance, suggesting that instead of requiring public servants to return to the office five days a week, he simply wants the numbers to return to pre-Covid levels.

"I think they should return to work back to pre-Covid levels, which was about just over 20% of people who work from home,'' he said.

Poll battle heats up

As the election draws near, Labor and the Coalition are in a near-deadlock, with swing seats in outer metropolitan areas – many of which are severely affected by the rising cost of living – expected to play a decisive role.

Recent polling by YouGov and the Australian Associated Press shows a modest bounce for Labor in these areas, partly due to the opposition's push to restrict remote work.