The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has entered its fifth week with no major breakthroughs reported, though authorities insist the case is far from cold as investigators pursue viable leads, forensic analysis and a flood of public tips spurred by a $1 million family reward.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen at her home in the Tucson area on Jan. 31, 2026, and reported missing the following day after failing to appear at a church event. Authorities, including the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, believe she was taken against her will, classifying the incident as a suspected abduction or kidnapping. Surveillance footage released early in the investigation shows a masked individual at her doorstep, and gloves found nearby contained unknown male DNA now being processed for database matching.

As of March 3, 2026, the investigation remains active, with detectives reviewing surveillance video, timeline inconsistencies and physical evidence. The FBI has confirmed ongoing forensic testing and tip evaluation, emphasizing that verified information continues to drive progress. A retired NYPD detective described recent footage as "a good lead — better than we've had so far," highlighting its potential value despite the passage of time.

On March 2, marking Day 30 since the disappearance, Savannah Guthrie and her sister Annie made their first public visit to their mother's home since the incident began. Aerial footage captured the siblings laying flowers and a card at a growing memorial of notes, candles and tributes outside the property, which has been returned to the family with "No Trespassing" signs posted. Savannah shared images on social media, writing, "We feel the love. Please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

The emotional appearance followed Savannah's Friday Instagram post reiterating the family's $1 million reward — announced Feb. 23 — which can be paid in cash for information leading to Nancy's recovery. The offer has generated over 1,500 new tips, officials said, reinvigorating the lead pool after an initial surge.

Savannah has been vocal throughout, releasing gut-wrenching videos pleading for help. In one, she acknowledged the possibility that her mother "may already be gone," yet urged the public to come forward. "We are begging you to please come forward now," she said in late February remarks.

The case has drawn intense national and international attention, with communities near Tucson holding vigils to mark the one-month milestone. Messages of hope and support have proliferated at the memorial, reflecting widespread sympathy for the Guthrie family.

Investigative shifts have fueled speculation. The FBI relocated much of its command post from Tucson to Phoenix last week, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department reassigned some officers, focusing resources on dedicated missing-persons detectives. Experts caution these moves indicate strategic adjustments rather than abandonment, with one former agent calling federal prosecutors' presence at the home "great news" for potential charges.

A man named Luke Daley and his mother were briefly detained Feb. 13 under a federal search warrant but released without charges. Daley later spoke publicly, stating he has no information about the case.

Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared all Guthrie family members, including Savannah and her siblings, as suspects early on. No arrests have been made, and no suspect has been publicly identified.

The disappearance's perplexing nature — an elderly woman vanishing from her home with limited immediate clues — has perplexed investigators and captivated media. Coverage spans outlets from CNN and The New York Times to local Arizona stations, with live updates tracking Day 30 developments.

Nancy Guthrie, a private figure before this ordeal, gained broader recognition through her daughter's platform. Some reports note her Christian faith and family-oriented life in retirement, though details remain sparse amid the ongoing probe.

Public reaction mixes hope with concern over the case potentially cooling. Experts stress it's too early to declare it cold, citing active leads and the reward's impact. "They still have viable leads that need to be followed," one analyst said, pointing to forensic opportunities and public engagement.

As the search continues, authorities urge anyone with information — no matter how small — to contact the Pima County Sheriff's tip line or the FBI. The family maintains hope, bolstered by community support and the outpouring at the memorial.

The ordeal underscores the anguish of prolonged uncertainty for loved ones. For the Guthries, each day without resolution heightens calls for closure. Investigators vow to persist, driven by evidence, tips and the family's unwavering pleas.