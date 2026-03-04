Two employees at a Smoothie King franchise in Ann Arbor were terminated Monday after a viral video captured them refusing to serve a couple because the husband was wearing a hoodie bearing President Donald Trump's name, prompting a swift corporate investigation and public backlash over alleged political discrimination.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon at the Smoothie King location on Jackson Road, a bustling strip in this liberal-leaning college town home to the University of Michigan. Erika Lindemyer and her husband, Jake, entered the store seeking smoothies when two young female workers behind the counter expressed discomfort with Jake's attire and declined to take their order.

In the 90-second video filmed by Erika and posted to TikTok, the confrontation escalates as the couple accuses the employees of discrimination. "We were just wanting a smoothie, and you literally looked at us and I asked you if everything was OK and you said, 'We don't feel comfortable serving you' because of my husband's hoodie," Erika says in the footage. "That is discrimination."

One employee responds calmly, "Okay, well, have a great day," while the other adds, "I said Trump discriminates [against] us." As the argument intensifies, the second worker insists, "We have a right to refuse service," and directs the couple to the door. Erika retorts that the refusal is "illegal" and threatens to call police before exiting, lamenting, "What's embarrassing is that we're American citizens and I wanted to get a smoothie."

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, amassing hundreds of thousands of views on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok by Monday morning. Accounts like Libs of TikTok and Leftism amplified the clip, with Leftism identifying one employee as Janiyah Mishelle Williams of Ann Arbor. "She refused to serve customers at @SmoothieKing because the husband wore a Trump hoodie," Leftism posted, garnering widespread attention.

Smoothie King, a New Orleans-based chain with over 1,300 locations specializing in blended fruit drinks, responded swiftly. In a statement posted to X on Monday evening, the company affirmed its "zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind, including political affiliation." It confirmed that following an investigation, the franchise owner had taken "immediate action," and the two employees "are no longer with the business."

"We were deeply concerned to learn of an incident involving a guest who was refused service at a franchised location in Michigan yesterday," the statement read. "Every guest and team member deserves to feel welcomed. We remain firmly committed to upholding our brand standards and ensuring our stores are inclusive environments where everyone feels cared for and respected." The franchise owner also apologized directly to the Lindemyers and mandated retraining for all staff on guest experience protocols.

Williams, who claims to be a minor, posted her own videos on TikTok in response, captioning one "refusing service to Trumpies gone wrong" and another "I lowkey might be cooked.. why does my job support Trump?" She doubled down in subsequent clips, framing the standoff as "good vs. evil" and urging viewers to report Erika's video for removal, citing lack of consent and racist comments from predominantly white users.

By Monday morning, Williams launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $700 for "support for safety after online harassment," boasting about her refusal to serve Trump supporters and detailing threats that made returning to work unsafe. The fundraiser raised nearly $400 before being disabled later that day, following calls from critics like Leftism for the platform to intervene. In a later X post, Williams claimed Trump had legalized the right to refuse service — a misstatement, as federal law does not explicitly protect political affiliation, though local ordinances in Ann Arbor prohibit discrimination based on political beliefs in public accommodations.

Public reaction was polarized, reflecting broader national divides. Conservative commentators hailed the firings as a victory against "woke" bias, with X users like Ryan Ermanni of FOX 2 Detroit noting, "Smoothie King has FIRED two employees in Michigan." Calls for boycotts emerged briefly before the terminations, with one X post warning, "Boycott Smoothie King" if action wasn't taken. Others, like podcaster Jeremy from The Quartering, mocked the employees' decision, saying it "ruined her life" over an entry-level job.

On the other side, some defended the workers' right to feel safe, with Reddit threads in r/AnnArbor debating whether the hoodie constituted a threat in a progressive enclave. "If they felt unsafe, they shouldn't be forced to serve someone," one commenter wrote on Times of India. Instagram reactions included calls for lawsuits, with users tagging Smoothie King and decrying discrimination.

The episode echoes past controversies, such as 2018 incidents where Trump supporters were denied service over MAGA hats at restaurants in New York and Virginia, sparking debates on free speech versus private business rights. Legal experts note that while the Civil Rights Act protects against discrimination based on race, religion and other traits, political views fall into a gray area, often governed by state or local laws. In Michigan, Ann Arbor's human rights ordinance explicitly bans bias in public services based on "political beliefs," potentially exposing the franchise to complaints.

Smoothie King, founded in 1973 and now franchised globally, has emphasized inclusivity in its response, aiming to avoid the fate of brands like Bud Light, which faced boycotts over political missteps. Franchise owners operate independently but adhere to corporate standards, and this incident highlights challenges in enforcing uniform policies amid polarized times.

As of Tuesday, no police report was filed, per local sources, and the Lindemyers have not indicated plans for legal action. Williams continued posting online, unrepentant, while job hunt speculation swirled in conservative circles. The viral storm underscores how everyday encounters can ignite national debates in an election year, with Ann Arbor's progressive vibe — where Trump garnered just 20% of the vote in 2024 — amplifying the clash.

Experts like University of Michigan political science professor Jenna Bednar told local media that such incidents reflect deepening societal rifts. "In a diverse community like ours, service refusals based on politics erode trust," she said. Meanwhile, Smoothie King's stock (part of parent company) dipped slightly amid the chatter, though analysts attribute it to broader market trends.

The franchise has reopened normally, with retraining underway. For the Lindemyers, what started as a quick stop ended in vindication — and a free smoothie voucher from corporate.