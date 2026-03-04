A single lucky ticket sold in Arkansas matched all six numbers to win the estimated $251 million Powerball jackpot in Monday night's drawing, ending a rollover streak and resetting the prize pool to $20 million for the next contest.

The winning numbers for the March 2, 2026, drawing were **2, 17, 18, 38, 62**, with the red Powerball **20**. The Power Play multiplier was **2x**, boosting non-jackpot prizes for players who opted in.

According to the official Powerball website and multiple state lottery reports, the jackpot-winning ticket was purchased in Arkansas. The winner has not yet come forward publicly, and the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has not released details on the retailer or specific location of the sale as of Tuesday afternoon. Winners typically have 180 days to claim prizes in most jurisdictions, with anonymity options varying by state.

The jackpot carried an estimated cash value of $118 million before taxes. Powerball prizes are paid as an annuity over 30 years or a lump-sum cash option, which is reduced by federal withholding and potential state taxes. Arkansas does not impose a state lottery tax on winnings, though federal taxes apply.

The March 2 drawing marked the first jackpot win since late January, when a North Carolina player claimed $209.3 million. The prize had climbed steadily through rollovers, drawing excitement nationwide as it approached the quarter-billion mark. Pre-drawing estimates hovered around $249 million to $251 million, with the final figure settling at $251 million based on ticket sales.

Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio. The game is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Beyond the jackpot, the drawing produced other notable winners. One ticket in Puerto Rico matched the five white balls plus the Power Play for a $2 million prize (Match 5 + Power Play). Additional Match 5 winners without Power Play earned $1 million each, though none were reported in that category for this draw.

Lower-tier prizes included:

- Match 4 + Powerball: $50,000 (5 winners nationwide)

- Match 4: $100 (256 winners)

- Match 3 + Powerball: $100 (624 winners)

- Match 3: $7 (16,371 winners)

With the Power Play 2x multiplier, many prizes doubled for participants who added the $1 option.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot remain long at approximately 1 in 292.2 million. However, the overall odds of winning any prize are about 1 in 24.9.

This win comes amid a strong year for multi-state lotteries. Powerball and Mega Millions have produced several nine-figure jackpots in 2026, fueling player participation and retailer traffic. The game's structure — with a $2 base ticket price, optional Power Play for $1 more, and jackpots starting at $20 million — continues to attract millions of entries per drawing.

The identity of the Arkansas winner may remain private for some time. Many large-prize claimants delay public announcements to consult financial advisors, attorneys and tax professionals. In states allowing anonymity, winners can often claim through trusts.

Arkansas Lottery officials confirmed the ticket's validity and said procedures for verification are underway. Once claimed, the prize will be disbursed after required withholdings.

For the next drawing on Wednesday, March 4, the estimated jackpot resets to $20 million, with a cash value of about $9.4 million. Players are reminded to check tickets promptly, as unclaimed prizes eventually fund state programs like education in participating jurisdictions.

Powerball tickets must be purchased before local cutoff times, typically 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. depending on the state. Quick Picks remain the most popular method, accounting for the majority of jackpot wins historically.

As news of the Arkansas win spread, social media buzzed with congratulations and speculation. Some players shared near-misses, while others vowed to keep playing despite the long odds.

The March 2 result underscores Powerball's allure: a life-changing sum from a modest wager. For one fortunate Arkansan, that dream became reality overnight.

The jackpot cycle now begins anew, with eyes on future rollovers that could push prizes higher. Until then, the latest winner holds the spotlight in lottery lore.