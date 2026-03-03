It has been exactly one month since Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills, and the case that has gripped the nation remains unsolved. As of March 2, 2026, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have transitioned from an intensive "boots on the ground" search to a focused criminal investigation driven by digital forensics and high-value tips.

The Abduction: What We Know

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of Saturday, January 31, 2026, when she was dropped off at her home by her son-in-law after a family dinner.

1:47 a.m., Feb 1: A masked individual was captured on doorbell footage disconnecting the home's security camera.

2:12 a.m., Feb 1: The camera briefly detected a person again before the system was fully disabled.

The Discovery: Family members reported her missing on Sunday morning after she failed to show up for a virtual church service.

Investigators confirmed that bloodstains found on the front porchbelonged to Nancy, and her pacemaker app was disconnected from her phone line during the predawn hours, signaling a violent removal from the residence.

A Shift in Strategy

On February 27, 2026, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced a "refocusing of resources." While the search remains an active investigation, the large-scale presence of patrol units and the FBI's mobile command post in Tucson have been scaled back.

FBI Relocation: The FBI has moved its primary operations for the case from Tucson to Phoenix, where they can more effectively analyze the "massive amount of data" collected, including over 23,600 tips .

Localized Detectives: The Pima County Sheriff's Department clarified that while fewer officers will be visible, a dedicated team of detectives is working the case around the clock.

The $1 Million Reward

In an emotional video message shared on February 24, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, announced a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery.

"If you've been waiting and you haven't been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward. Tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home," Savannah pleaded in the video.

This is in addition to the $100,000 reward offered by the FBI. Since the family's reward was announced, more than 1,500 new tips have flooded into the 1-800-CALL-FBI tip line.

Investigation Challenges

Despite several purported ransom notes demanding cryptocurrency (sent to local media outlets like KOLD-TV and TMZ), authorities have yet to receive "proof of life."

Digital Forensics: Experts believe a "getaway vehicle" is the most critical piece of evidence currently being sought. Investigators have seized multiple vehicles, including a Range Rover and the car belonging to Savannah's sister, Annie, as part of the standard forensic sweep.

DNA Evidence: While DNA was recovered from the home, sources indicate it may be "low-level" and has not yet yielded a definitive suspect profile.

Savannah Guthrie's Status

Savannah Guthrie has been away from her anchor desk at TODAY since the abduction began, skipping her planned coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics to remain in Arizona with her family. NBC has stated they are "fully supportive" of Savannah and that there is no current timeline for her return to the show.

How You Can Help

Authorities are asking residents in the Catalina Foothills and surrounding Tucson areas to review any home security or dashcam footage from the overnight hours of January 31 to February 1.