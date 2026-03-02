A winter weather advisory covering Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana prompted numerous school districts to announce delays or full closures Monday, March 2, 2026, as a messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and ice threatened slick roads during the morning commute.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued the advisory effective until 11 a.m., warning of hazardous travel conditions with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible, though totals varied by location. Snow moved into the area before and during the 5-7 a.m. rush hour, transitioning to rain by mid-morning as temperatures climbed into the upper 30s. Sunday's mild conditions and potential road pre-treatment helped limit impacts, but officials urged caution on bridges, overpasses and untreated surfaces.

In the Greater Cincinnati area, several districts opted for precautionary measures. Fairfield, Hamilton and Ross schools in Butler County implemented a two-hour delay. Walton Verona Schools in Boone County, Kentucky, closed for the day entirely. Gallatin County, Henry County and Williamstown Independent schools in Northern Kentucky shifted to non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, allowing remote or alternative learning rather than in-person attendance.

Multiple other districts across the Tri-State reported delays or adjustments. In central Ohio, Hilliard City Schools canceled classes outright due to snowy conditions, also suspending elementary events and the School Age Child Care program. Coaches and advisors were to contact students regarding middle and high school activities. The NWS advisory extended to Franklin, Madison, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Miami and Shelby counties starting around 5:30 a.m.

Central Indiana saw widespread delays as snow and a wintry mix hit, with several counties under advisory until 9 a.m. Noblesville Schools announced a two-hour delay citing snowy road conditions in parts of the district. Over 100 schools in the region adjusted schedules, with some facing hazardous commutes from heavy snowfall and sleet.

In western Pennsylvania, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools delayed opening by two hours due to a wintry mix, monitoring conditions for potential full closure. Pittsburgh-area districts reported scattered delays, though no widespread cancellations were noted early Monday.

The advisory stemmed from a system bringing light but impactful precipitation to parts of the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Forecasters noted the potential for slushy or icy spots, particularly north of Interstate 275 in the Cincinnati area, where higher accumulations were possible before the switch to rain washed accumulations away by afternoon.

School officials emphasized safety in decision-making. Districts used real-time monitoring of road and weather conditions, often announcing updates by 5-6 a.m. Parents and students were advised to check district websites, apps, local news or automated call systems for the latest status. Many encouraged remote learning options where available to minimize disruption.

The wintry setup marked an active early March weather pattern, following recent systems that brought snow and ice to parts of the region. While totals remained modest compared to major storms, the timing during rush hour amplified concerns for bus routes, parent drop-offs and commuter traffic.

As precipitation tapered off, afternoon conditions turned wet but milder, with rain clearing roads. No major power outages or widespread travel chaos were reported early, though isolated slick spots persisted.

Authorities reminded residents to allow extra travel time, avoid unnecessary trips and watch for black ice on elevated surfaces. The NWS continued monitoring for any shifts in the system's track or intensity.

School impacts highlighted the challenges of variable March weather, where cold air clashed with warmer fronts to produce mixed precipitation. Districts prepared contingency plans, including makeup days later in the year if needed.

For the most current listings, families should consult official district channels or resources like local TV stations' closings pages. As the advisory expired at 11 a.m., many areas expected a return to normal operations Tuesday barring further developments.

The event served as a reminder of winter's lingering grip, even as spring approached, prompting vigilance amid transitional weather patterns.