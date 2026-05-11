TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly 100 days after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in a suspected early-morning kidnapping, authorities and her family say there is still no definitive answer on whether the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is alive.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI continue to treat the case as an active abduction investigation. No suspects have been named, and while blood evidence and signs of a struggle were found at the scene, officials have not declared Nancy deceased. The family maintains cautious optimism despite the agonizing uncertainty.

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026. She was reported missing Feb. 1 after missing a virtual church service. Doorbell camera footage captured a masked intruder tampering with the device around 1:47 a.m. Bloodstains confirmed to be hers were discovered inside and outside the home, along with evidence of a struggle. Her pacemaker lost connection shortly afterward, and she left behind her phone, medications and other essentials.

Family's emotional Mother's Day plea

On May 10, Savannah Guthrie posted an emotional Instagram tribute marking the first Mother's Day without her mother. "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with every breath," she wrote. "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you." She urged anyone with information to call the FBI tip line anonymously and reminded the public that a $1 million family reward remains active.

Savannah's husband, Michael Feldman, also shared a heartfelt message supporting his wife during the difficult day. The family has consistently expressed belief that Nancy could still be alive, though they have privately acknowledged the possibility she may not return.

Recent developments and false leads

On May 7, a human bone was discovered about seven miles from Nancy's home by a true-crime streamer. Authorities quickly determined it was prehistoric and unrelated to the case. The brief hope followed by disappointment highlighted the emotional toll of the prolonged search.

DNA evidence recovered from the scene continues to be analyzed. Mixed DNA profiles have been sent for advanced testing, but no public matches have been announced. Ransom notes have surfaced in media reports, though their authenticity remains under review.

Investigation challenges

Sheriff Nanos has said the task force is making progress and remains committed. "We are closer," he told reporters recently, though he declined to provide specifics. The case has generated tens of thousands of tips, with extensive ground and air searches conducted. The FBI joined early, and the home was declared a crime scene.

Experts note the case's complexity: an elderly victim with mobility issues taken from her home in a seemingly targeted manner, yet no clear motive has emerged publicly. Profilers have speculated possible retribution or a botched kidnapping, but no arrests have been made.

Elizabeth Smart, who survived a notorious abduction, has publicly expressed hope that Nancy remains alive, drawing from her own experience of prolonged captivity.

Nancy's life and family bond

Nancy Ellen Long Guthrie, widowed since 1988, was described as independent, sharp-minded and deeply faithful despite mobility challenges. She was an active church member and devoted grandmother. Her disappearance has devastated the family, with Savannah stepping away from "Today" duties for weeks to focus on the search before returning in April.

The family's public appeals have kept national attention on the case. They have stressed Nancy's need for daily medication and urged anyone holding her to release her safely.

Broader implications

The high-profile case has spotlighted vulnerabilities of elderly residents and raised questions about home security. It has also fueled discussions about media coverage of missing persons cases involving prominent families versus others. The $1 million-plus reward (including contributions) remains one of the largest in recent Arizona history.

As the investigation nears the 100-day mark on May 11, officials continue to ask the public for any information, no matter how small. The case remains open and active, with investigators refusing to give up hope of bringing Nancy home.

For now, the question of whether Nancy Guthrie is still alive has no definitive answer. Law enforcement and her loved ones operate under the assumption she could be, while preparing for any outcome. The family's message remains clear: they will never stop looking. Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips anonymously.

The search for Nancy continues — a painful reminder of how quickly life can change and how long hope can endure in the face of silence.