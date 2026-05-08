TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities have identified human bones discovered near the Catalina Foothills home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie as ancient remains, likely at least 50 years old and possibly prehistoric, ruling out any connection to the high-profile abduction case that has gripped the nation since February.

A true crime livestreamer searching the desert area roughly five to seven miles from Guthrie's residence found the bone Thursday in a wash near North Craycroft Road and East River Road. Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriff's Office personnel quickly cordoned off the site, prompting brief speculation online that a breakthrough in the case might have occurred.

Police confirmed the bone was human but emphasized it belongs to an anthropological investigation involving the University of Arizona's Anthropology Department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner. "This is not a criminal investigation," officials stated, adding the remains appear significantly older than Nancy Guthrie.

The discovery comes more than three months after Guthrie vanished from her secure home on Feb. 1. Security footage captured a masked individual near her door around the time of her disappearance. Blood evidence, a disabled Ring camera and other signs pointed to an abduction rather than a voluntary departure. No ransom has been paid, and no suspect has been publicly named despite extensive searches and thousands of tips.

Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Journey

Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, has balanced public pleas for information with her professional duties. She briefly stepped away from the broadcast earlier this week amid the ongoing stress, returning the following day. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return.

The false hope generated by the bone discovery added another layer of emotional strain for the family and supporters. Social media rumors spread rapidly before police clarification, prompting officials to push back firmly against misinformation.

Investigation Status

Pima County Sheriff's Office continues treating the case as an active abduction investigation. The FBI has joined efforts, with sources indicating analysis of DNA recovered from Guthrie's home is underway. Forensic experts previously highlighted a rootless hair sample and potential glove DNA as key items sent for advanced testing.

Behavioral profilers have speculated the perpetrator may have sought fame or had some connection to the victim. Multiple ransom-style notes received by media outlets have complicated the probe, with experts questioning their authenticity.

No proof of life has emerged in the more than 95 days since Guthrie disappeared. Neighbors reported seeing a man who "didn't fit" in the upscale community before the abduction. The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence and the brazen nature of the crime in a gated area.

Community and National Response

The Catalina Foothills neighborhood has remained on edge, with residents displaying yellow ribbons — a symbol of hope — and participating in searches. The broader Tucson community has rallied with vigils and tip lines. National media coverage, including segments on "Today," has kept the case in the spotlight while Savannah has urged the public to focus on facts rather than speculation.

The ancient bone discovery, while unrelated, underscores the desert environment's history and the challenges of distinguishing old remains from fresh evidence in ongoing searches. Similar past finds in Arizona have occasionally intersected with missing persons cases, heightening initial excitement before forensic analysis.

Broader Context and Next Steps

Forensic genealogists and advanced DNA techniques remain central to hopes for resolution. Experts previously noted the possibility the perpetrator could be deceased or that Nancy may no longer be alive, though authorities continue operating under the assumption she could be found.

The case has exposed tensions between local and federal agencies at times, with public criticism from FBI Director Kash Patel over initial coordination. Despite these challenges, hundreds of law enforcement personnel remain dedicated to the investigation.

As the search enters its fourth month, Savannah Guthrie and her family continue advocating while preparing for any outcome. The unrelated bone find serves as a reminder of the painstaking nature of such investigations, where every lead must be meticulously vetted.

Police have renewed their appeal for tips, stressing the investigation will remain active until Nancy is located or all leads exhausted. The ancient remains will now undergo anthropological study, potentially offering insights into the region's distant past while the search for answers in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance presses on.