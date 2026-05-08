SYDNEY — Woolworths has finally expanded its in-store soft plastics recycling program to more than 700 stores across five states, giving millions of Australian households a convenient way to tackle household waste nearly four years after the collapse of the REDcycle scheme left thousands of tonnes of plastic stockpiled.

The rollout, announced Thursday, marks a major milestone in the supermarket giant's efforts to restore consumer confidence in recycling. Shoppers can now drop off clean, dry soft plastics — including chip packets, bread bags, frozen food wrappers and bubble wrap — at dedicated bins near the entrance of participating stores.

Since the scheme's phased reintroduction in 2024, Australians have already recycled an estimated 40 million pieces of soft plastic, equivalent to roughly 310,000 kilograms, according to Woolworths. The program began as a small trial in five Victorian stores in February 2024 and has steadily expanded amid strong public demand.

"About time," said one Melbourne shopper who dropped off a bag of plastics at her local Woolworths on Thursday morning. Social media erupted with similar sentiments as news of the expansion spread, with many expressing relief after years of uncertainty following REDcycle's 2022 collapse.

From Crisis to Comeback

The REDcycle program once operated at more than 1,500 supermarket locations but shut down abruptly in late 2022 after revelations of massive stockpiles — estimated at up to 12,000 tonnes — that could not be processed due to limited domestic recycling capacity. The scandal eroded public trust and left many wondering what to do with everyday soft plastics that cannot go in household recycling bins.

In response, Woolworths, Coles and ALDI formed the Soft Plastics Taskforce, later evolving into Soft Plastics Stewardship Australia (SPSA). The collaborative effort aims to build a more sustainable, industry-led system with better end-market solutions for recycled material.

Woolworths' latest expansion covers stores in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory. Additional locations in Adelaide joined this week, with plans for further growth. The program remains a trial in some areas as infrastructure catches up, but participation has exceeded expectations.

How It Works and What Can Be Recycled

Customers are asked to bring clean and dry soft plastics in a single bag. Acceptable items include plastic bags, food packaging films, cling wrap, biscuit trays and outer packaging from toilet paper or nappies. Items must be free of food residue to avoid contamination.

Collected materials are sorted and sent to specialized recyclers. Woolworths says the plastic is processed into new products such as outdoor furniture, building materials and even new soft plastic packaging, closing the loop where possible. The company is working with partners to develop stronger domestic markets for recycled content.

Participation is voluntary, and not every Woolworths store has bins yet. A full list of locations is available on the Woolworths website. The supermarket encourages shoppers to check before heading out, as availability varies by state and store size.

Environmental and Community Impact

The expansion comes as Australia grapples with broader plastic waste challenges. Soft plastics make up a significant portion of household waste, much of which previously ended up in landfill or was exported. The new scheme aims to divert thousands of tonnes annually while educating consumers on proper preparation.

Environmental groups have welcomed the move but caution that collection is only one part of the solution. Calls continue for stronger national targets on plastic reduction, better product design and investment in advanced recycling technologies. Critics note that without sufficient processing capacity, collected plastics could still face storage issues.

Woolworths has committed resources to scaling infrastructure. The company is investing in collection logistics and partnering with processors to ensure material doesn't pile up again. Government support, including funding for new facilities, has helped accelerate progress.

Customer Reactions and Broader Retail Response

Public response has been overwhelmingly positive. Many shoppers say the convenience of dropping plastics at their regular supermarket removes a major barrier. Online forums and social media groups dedicated to waste reduction have shared tips and celebrated the return of bins.

Coles and ALDI are also expanding their own collections through the joint taskforce, though Woolworths has moved fastest with the largest number of stores. The coordinated approach aims to provide nationwide coverage over time, though remote areas like Tasmania, the Northern Territory and Western Australia remain challenging due to logistics and processing limitations.

Retail analysts say the program helps supermarkets rebuild trust after the REDcycle fallout and aligns with growing consumer demand for sustainability. Woolworths has set ambitious targets for waste reduction across its operations, including goals for circular packaging.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the enthusiasm, hurdles remain. Ensuring consistent quality of collected material is critical. Contamination can render batches unrecyclable. Education campaigns will be key as the program scales.

Supply chain issues and fluctuating global markets for recycled plastics add complexity. Processors need reliable volumes and stable demand to invest in capacity. The SPSA is working on long-term solutions, including potential mandates for recycled content in new packaging.

Some experts argue that true progress requires reducing soft plastic use at source. Brands are being encouraged to redesign packaging for easier recyclability or to shift toward reusable or compostable alternatives where feasible.

Looking Forward

Woolworths says it will continue expanding the network and monitoring results. Further rollout to more stores is expected in coming months, with data from the trial guiding optimizations. The company is also exploring incentives, such as loyalty program points for recyclers, to boost participation.

For Australian households, the return of soft plastics recycling offers a practical step toward reducing landfill waste. While not a complete solution to the plastic problem, it represents meaningful progress after years of frustration.

As bins fill across 700-plus Woolworths locations, the message from shoppers is clear: convenient, accessible recycling works. With continued collaboration between retailers, government and industry, the scheme could evolve into a model for effective circular economy practices nationwide.

The expansion underscores a broader shift in Australian retail toward sustainability. What began as a crisis has spurred innovation and renewed commitment. For now, millions of Australians can once again drop off their soft plastics with hope that they will be turned into something useful rather than buried in the ground.