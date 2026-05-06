POMONA, Calif. — The Los Angeles County Fair, one of the largest and longest-running fairs in the United States, officially opens its gates on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Fairplex in Pomona, promising 25 days of world-class entertainment, adrenaline-pumping rides, mouthwatering food, livestock exhibits and family-friendly attractions through May 31.

This year's edition celebrates the fair's rich 100-plus-year history while introducing fresh experiences designed to appeal to new generations of visitors. Organizers expect more than 1.5 million guests over the run, making it a major economic and cultural event for Southern California.

The fair kicks off with a star-studded opening weekend featuring live concerts, carnival rides, agricultural displays, and an expanded food court that highlights both classic fair favorites and innovative culinary creations. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, with full operations beginning Friday morning.

Concerts and Entertainment Lineup

Music will play a central role in this year's fair. Headliners include chart-topping artists across multiple genres, with major performances scheduled on the main stage throughout the month. Country star Luke Bryan is set to headline opening weekend, while Latin music powerhouse Grupo Frontera and pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo are among the confirmed acts drawing strong early ticket sales.

Daily concerts, comedy shows and cultural performances will run across multiple stages. The fair has partnered with local radio stations and promoters to bring diverse lineups that reflect Southern California's multicultural population. Free entertainment zones will feature local bands, dance performances and interactive experiences for visitors who prefer not to purchase concert tickets.

Rides and Thrill Zone

Adrenaline seekers will find plenty to enjoy with a massive midway featuring more than 70 rides. Returning favorites include the Giant Wheel, the Zipper and the iconic Sky Ride, while new additions this year include a high-speed coaster and immersive virtual reality experiences. The thrill zone has been expanded with several extreme rides designed for older teens and adults.

Families with younger children can enjoy gentler attractions in dedicated kiddie areas, including a petting zoo, pony rides and classic carnival games. Safety remains a top priority, with all rides inspected daily by certified technicians and operators.

Food Highlights and Culinary Innovation

No visit to the LA County Fair is complete without indulging in its famous food offerings. This year's lineup features both beloved classics and bold new creations. Deep-fried Oreos, bacon-wrapped turkey legs, funnel cakes and fresh lemonade remain staples, but visitors can also discover fusion dishes such as Korean corn dogs, birria tacos, pickle pizza and dessert nachos.

A new "Foodie Avenue" section showcases gourmet food trucks and chef demonstrations. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options have been significantly expanded to accommodate diverse dietary needs. Fair officials emphasize that many vendors source ingredients locally, supporting California agriculture.

Agricultural Exhibits and Education

True to its roots as an agricultural fair, the event features extensive livestock shows, flower and garden displays, and hands-on learning opportunities. Visitors can watch live milking demonstrations, sheep shearing and horse competitions. The farm animal area allows children to interact safely with pigs, goats, chickens and rabbits.

Educational exhibits highlight sustainability, water conservation and modern farming techniques. School groups are encouraged to attend weekday mornings for special programming aligned with California curriculum standards.

Tickets, Hours and Practical Information

General admission tickets start at $18 for adults when purchased online in advance, with discounts available for children, seniors and groups. Children under 5 enter free. Season passes offer the best value for frequent visitors. Parking is $20 per vehicle, with preferred and VIP options available.

The fair operates from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the run. Visitors are encouraged to buy tickets online to skip lines and take advantage of early-bird pricing.

Fairplex officials recommend comfortable shoes, sunscreen and reusable water bottles. Free water refill stations are available throughout the grounds. Shuttle services from nearby parking areas and public transportation options make the fair accessible for those avoiding driving.

History and Cultural Significance

The LA County Fair dates back to 1913 and has grown into a beloved tradition for millions of Southern Californians. Held at the historic Fairplex (formerly Pomona Fairgrounds), the event survived world wars, economic depressions and the COVID-19 pandemic through adaptation and community support.

This year's edition carries extra meaning as the fair continues recovering from pandemic-era challenges while embracing modern entertainment trends. Organizers have invested heavily in infrastructure improvements, including better accessibility features, enhanced Wi-Fi coverage and sustainable waste management programs.

Economic Impact

The fair generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity for the region. It supports local vendors, hotels, restaurants and transportation services while providing jobs for thousands of seasonal workers. Many small businesses rely on the fair as a major annual revenue source.

Community leaders view the event as more than entertainment — it serves as a celebration of California's agricultural heritage and cultural diversity. The fair brings together urban and rural communities in a unique shared experience.

What Visitors Are Saying

Early ticket buyers express excitement about the 2026 lineup. "I've been coming since I was a kid," said longtime attendee Maria Gonzalez of Pomona. "The new rides and food options look amazing, and I can't wait to bring my grandchildren."

First-time visitors are drawn by the combination of big-name concerts and traditional fair atmosphere. Social media anticipation is already building, with users sharing countdown posts and asking for recommendations on must-try foods and rides.

Final Tips for a Great Visit

Plan your day in advance using the official fair app, which includes interactive maps, show schedules and wait-time estimates for popular rides. Arrive early on weekdays to avoid crowds. Consider visiting during shoulder hours for a more relaxed experience.

Stay hydrated, wear comfortable clothing and pace yourself — there is far more to see and do than can be accomplished in one visit. Many guests purchase multi-day passes to fully enjoy everything the fair has to offer.

As the gates prepare to open on May 7, the Los Angeles County Fair stands ready to deliver another memorable season of fun, food and tradition. Whether you come for the concerts, the rides, the exhibits or simply the nostalgia, this year's fair promises something special for every generation.