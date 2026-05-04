Blake Lively Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors 2026: Couple Shuts Down Split Talk Amid Legal Battle

LOS ANGELES — Persistent online rumors claiming Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are headed for divorce have intensified in recent weeks, fueled by the actress's high-profile legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, yet the Hollywood power couple continues to project unity through public support, affectionate outings and dismissive responses that suggest the speculation remains firmly in the realm of unverified gossip. As of early May 2026, no divorce filings have appeared in court records, and sources close to the pair describe the marriage as intact despite the intense media scrutiny surrounding Lively's lawsuit.

The rumors gained significant traction in March and April 2026 as Lively's legal battle with her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director escalated. Online forums and tabloid accounts speculated that the stress of the lawsuit, including allegations that Reynolds verbally confronted Baldoni, had strained the couple's 14-year relationship. Some unverified reports claimed separate living arrangements or growing frustration on Reynolds' part, while others pointed to Lively attending certain events without her wedding ring as evidence of trouble.

However, the couple has repeatedly pushed back against the narrative. In late April, Reynolds publicly praised Lively's handling of the legal fight, calling her strength "inspiring" in comments that directly countered split speculation. Lively herself responded to a fan comment about the rumors with a laughing emoji and the words "Haha they wish," effectively shutting down the chatter in her typical witty style. The pair was also photographed sharing a passionate kiss at a Wales football match in March, with additional PDA-filled images showing them embracing and smiling together.

Friends and insiders describe the rumors as typical Hollywood noise amplified by Lively's very public legal drama. The couple, who share four children — James, Inez, Betty and their youngest, Olin — has maintained a relatively low public profile in recent months while focusing on family and professional commitments. Reynolds continues promoting projects, while Lively has stepped back from some spotlight activities amid the lawsuit.

The marriage has long been celebrated as one of Hollywood's most stable and affectionate partnerships. Lively and Reynolds first connected as co-stars on the set of "Green Lantern" in 2010 and began dating in 2011. They married in a private ceremony in 2012 and have built a life together marked by humor, mutual support and playful public banter. Reynolds frequently praises Lively in interviews, while she has called him her best friend and greatest supporter.

The current swirl of speculation appears closely tied to the Baldoni lawsuit. Lively filed her complaint in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during production. Reynolds was drawn into the fray through claims he confronted Baldoni. The legal battle has been messy, with counterclaims and intense media coverage that some observers say has unfairly spilled over into the couple's personal life.

Despite the rumors, evidence of unity continues to surface. In early 2026, the couple celebrated milestones together, including family outings and professional successes. Reynolds has joked about marriage in public settings while making clear his commitment to Lively. Their blended approach to parenting and shared sense of humor have long been cited as strengths that help them navigate Hollywood's pressures.

Relationship experts note that high-profile couples often face amplified scrutiny during stressful periods. Legal battles, career demands and parenting four children create natural strain, but Lively and Reynolds have demonstrated resilience through previous challenges. Their ability to maintain privacy while occasionally sharing joyful moments has helped sustain a positive public image even amid gossip.

As of May 4, 2026, the couple remains legally married with no indications of impending separation in public records. Entertainment insiders suggest the divorce talk is largely manufactured for clicks, a common occurrence when one partner faces significant media attention. Both Lively and Reynolds have busy careers — she with upcoming projects and he with major franchises like "Deadpool" — but continue prioritizing family time.

The situation highlights broader challenges celebrities face in the social media era, where unverified claims spread rapidly. For Lively and Reynolds, the focus appears to remain on supporting each other through the lawsuit and raising their children away from the spotlight. Fans have largely expressed skepticism toward the rumors, with many praising the couple's long-standing relationship as a Hollywood success story.

Whether the gossip will fully subside remains uncertain, but current signs point to a couple navigating challenges together rather than apart. As Lively's legal matters continue and Reynolds balances work and family, their enduring partnership serves as a reminder that public perception often differs from private reality. For now, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear committed to the life they have built, rumors notwithstanding.