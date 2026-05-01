MELBOURNE — Long-serving Melbourne Storm coach Craig Bellamy has been diagnosed with a form of neurodegenerative disorder, the NRL club confirmed Thursday, delivering a significant health update on one of rugby league's most respected and successful figures.

The 66-year-old, who has guided the Storm since 2003 and delivered multiple premierships, underwent a series of medical tests in recent weeks in consultation with specialists. The club said in a statement that Bellamy is receiving the best possible medical treatment and has been advised the diagnosis will not impact his ability to coach in the immediate future.

"Over recent weeks, in consultation with specialists, Craig has undergone a series of medical tests and has since been diagnosed with a form of neurodegenerative disorder," the Melbourne Storm said. "He is receiving the best possible medical treatment and has been advised by specialists that his diagnosis will not have an impact on his ability to coach the team in the immediate future."

Bellamy informed the playing group of his condition on Thursday morning. The timing of the announcement, just 24 hours before the Storm's clash against the Dolphins in Brisbane, underscored the club's desire for transparency while emphasising continuity.

The news sent shockwaves through the rugby league community. Tributes and messages of support poured in from rival coaches, players and fans across the NRL. Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart, a close friend of Bellamy's, urged him to "put himself first," highlighting the personal toll such diagnoses can take.

Neurodegenerative disorders encompass a range of progressive conditions that affect nerve cells in the brain and nervous system, including forms of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and motor neurone disease. The Storm did not specify the exact condition, respecting Bellamy's privacy while stressing ongoing specialist care.

Bellamy's career stands among the most decorated in NRL history. He has coached the Storm for more than two decades, winning premierships in 2012, 2017 and 2020 (the latter two under salary cap technical breaches). Known for his intense, detail-oriented style and fierce loyalty to players, he signed a new two-year contract extension in February, committing him to the club through at least 2027.

The diagnosis comes during a challenging period for the Storm on the field. The team has endured one of its toughest stretches in recent seasons, but Bellamy's leadership has remained a constant. His ability to develop talent and maintain high performance standards has earned him respect league-wide, even from fierce rivals.

Club officials moved quickly to reassure supporters and the playing group. Melbourne Storm CEO Matt Tripp emphasised the organisation's full support for Bellamy and his family. "Craig is a fighter and a leader," Tripp said in supporting comments. "We will stand by him every step of the way."

The rugby league world reacted with an outpouring of affection. Former players, rival coaches and media personalities took to social media to express solidarity. Many highlighted Bellamy's toughness and dedication, predicting he would approach this personal battle with the same intensity he brings to the sideline.

Medical experts note that outcomes for neurodegenerative conditions vary widely depending on the specific diagnosis, stage of progression and individual response to treatment. Modern care often includes multidisciplinary teams focusing on symptom management, lifestyle adjustments and support networks. The Storm confirmed Bellamy has access to top specialists.

Bellamy's family has requested privacy as they navigate the early stages of the diagnosis. The coach has long maintained a relatively private personal life despite his high-profile role, focusing public attention on his players and the team's performance.

The announcement raises broader questions about health management in high-pressure coaching roles. NRL coaches endure long hours, intense travel and constant scrutiny. Bellamy's situation may prompt renewed discussion around welfare support for coaches and staff across the competition.

For now, focus remains on the immediate future. Bellamy is expected to take his usual place in the coach's box for upcoming matches, with the club providing any necessary flexibility. His continued presence offers stability for a young Storm squad navigating a difficult campaign.

The NRL issued a brief statement wishing Bellamy well and acknowledging his enormous contribution to the game. Commissioner Andrew Abdo described him as "one of the finest coaches the sport has seen."

As the news settled across the league Thursday evening, the emphasis shifted from shock to support. Players past and present spoke of Bellamy's influence on their careers — from tactical masterclasses to life lessons on resilience and commitment. Many expressed confidence he would tackle this challenge head-on.

The Melbourne Storm will host a home game soon after the Brisbane fixture, providing an opportunity for fans to show their appreciation. Club officials indicated they would respect Bellamy's wishes regarding public updates while keeping supporters informed on his coaching status.

Bellamy's legacy already feels secure. He transformed the Storm from an expansion club into a perennial contender and developed numerous stars who went on to represent Australia and State of Origin. His no-nonsense approach and player welfare focus have set standards across the NRL.

Thursday's announcement serves as a reminder of the human element behind the sport's larger-than-life personalities. While Bellamy's diagnosis brings uncertainty, the immediate message from the club and medical team offers hope that he can continue doing what he loves — at least for the foreseeable future.

The rugby league community stands united in support. As one veteran journalist noted, "Craig Bellamy has given so much to this game. Now it's time for the game to give back to him." The coming weeks and months will test that resolve as Bellamy, his family, the Storm and the broader NRL family navigate this new chapter together.