NEW YORK — Persistent rumors that Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are heading for divorce have reached a fever pitch in late April 2026, fueled by reports of growing tension, separate living arrangements and the immense pressure from Lively's bitter legal battle with Justin Baldoni over the film It Ends With Us.

Sources close to the couple say the marriage, once considered one of Hollywood's strongest, is under significant strain. The couple, who share four young children, have reportedly been living apart in recent weeks, with Reynolds spending more time at their New York residence while Lively remains primarily in Los Angeles. While no divorce papers have been filed, multiple entertainment outlets claim the relationship has reached a breaking point.

The speculation intensified after Lively's high-profile lawsuit against Baldoni. She accused the director and co-star of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment during production. Baldoni responded with a countersuit, alleging Lively and Reynolds orchestrated a smear campaign to damage his reputation. The very public and expensive legal fight has reportedly taken a heavy toll on the couple's marriage.

Insiders describe Reynolds as increasingly frustrated with the constant media attention and the impact on their family. The "Deadpool" star has several major projects lined up, including future Marvel commitments, and is said to want to shield their children from the ongoing drama. Friends say he has been supportive but is exhausted by the relentless spotlight.

Lively, 38, and Reynolds, 49, married in a secret ceremony in 2012 and have long been praised for their playful chemistry and mutual support. They first met on the set of Green Lantern and built what appeared to be a genuine, grounded relationship despite their fame. Over the years, they have become favorites among fans for their witty social media exchanges and united front during public challenges.

The current rumors mark a stark contrast to their previously solid image. The couple has four children — James, Inez, Betty and their youngest, Olin — who have been largely kept out of the public eye. Both parents have spoken about their desire to give their kids as normal an upbringing as possible.

Legal and relationship experts note that high-profile couples often face unique pressures. The combination of intense public scrutiny, demanding careers and now a messy legal battle has created what one source described as "a perfect storm" for marital strain. While previous challenges, including Reynolds' high-profile Marvel schedule and Lively's own career demands, were navigated successfully, the Baldoni situation appears different.

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has directly addressed the divorce speculation. Their representatives have declined comment, maintaining the couple's long-standing preference for privacy on personal matters. However, the volume of reports from multiple outlets suggests the situation is serious enough to warrant widespread coverage.

The entertainment industry is watching closely. A divorce between two major stars with a combined net worth exceeding $200 million would be one of the most high-profile splits in recent years. It would also likely trigger intense media coverage, custody discussions and division of substantial assets, including homes in New York and California, business interests and future earnings.

Fans have reacted with a mix of sadness and surprise. Many who followed the couple's relationship from its early days expressed disappointment, while others noted that no marriage is immune to pressure, especially under constant public examination. Social media is filled with both support for the couple and speculation about what went wrong.

The situation also highlights broader conversations about the cost of fame. High-profile relationships often play out in public, with every disagreement or period of distance becoming tabloid fodder. Mental health advocates have used the moment to remind people that celebrities are human beings dealing with real emotions and stresses behind the glamorous images.

For now, the focus remains on whether Lively and Reynolds can find a path forward. Their history suggests resilience — they have weathered previous public challenges together. However, the current combination of legal warfare, parenting demands and career pressures may prove more difficult to overcome.

As April 2026 draws to a close, the rumors continue without official confirmation or denial. The couple's next joint public appearance, or lack thereof, will likely fuel further speculation. Until then, the narrative remains one of uncertainty surrounding a marriage that once seemed unbreakable.

The story of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds has captured public imagination for over a decade. From their charming early romance to building a family and successful careers, they represented a modern Hollywood love story. Whether that story ends in separation or reconciliation remains to be seen, but the current chapter is clearly one of the most challenging they have faced.