LOS ANGELES — Barry Keoghan has finally addressed the swirling cheating rumors involving his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter, admitting in a candid new interview that the allegations "absolutely broke my heart" and left him questioning everything about their highly publicized relationship.

The Irish actor, 33, opened up during a wide-ranging conversation with GQ published Tuesday, reflecting on the intense public scrutiny that followed reports of Carpenter's alleged infidelity during their romance. The pair dated on and off for several months in 2025 before splitting earlier this year, with rumors of betrayal dominating tabloids and social media for weeks.

"It broke my heart," Keoghan said quietly when asked about the rumors. "Not just the idea of it happening, but the way it played out in public. You think you know someone, and then suddenly the whole world is telling you stories about them. It's a lot to process."

The comments mark Keoghan's first direct response to the speculation that had circulated since late 2025. At the time, multiple outlets reported that Carpenter, 27, had been seen in close company with another musician while still involved with Keoghan. Photos and alleged messages fueled a media frenzy that Keoghan says left him feeling exposed and betrayed.

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked dating rumors in early 2025 after being spotted together at several high-profile events. Their relationship quickly became a favorite topic among fans, with the actress's rising music career and the actor's critically acclaimed roles in films like Saltburn and The Batman creating a power couple narrative that drew constant attention.

The romance appeared passionate but turbulent. Sources close to the couple described frequent arguments and periods of distance, with Keoghan's demanding filming schedule and Carpenter's global tours putting strain on the relationship. By early 2026, reports emerged that the pair had quietly split, though neither confirmed the news at the time.

The cheating allegations surfaced shortly after the breakup, with tabloid stories claiming Carpenter had grown close to a collaborator during a recording session in Los Angeles. While no concrete evidence was ever presented, the rumors spread rapidly across social media, with some fans defending Carpenter and others expressing disappointment in her.

Keoghan told GQ that he chose to stay silent initially to protect his mental health and avoid feeding the tabloid machine. "I've learned that sometimes the best response is no response," he said. "But there comes a point where you just want to set the record straight for your own peace."

The actor revealed that while he and Carpenter are no longer together, he harbors no lasting resentment. "We had good times," he said. "She's incredibly talented and driven. But relationships in the spotlight are complicated. There's pressure from every angle."

The interview also touched on Keoghan's current state of mind. He described focusing on his upcoming projects, including a major role in an upcoming Marvel film and an independent drama expected to premiere at festivals later this year. Friends say he has leaned on close family and longtime Irish pals for support during the emotional aftermath.

The public nature of the breakup highlighted the challenges celebrities face when personal matters become tabloid fodder. Social media amplified every rumor, with hashtags like #SabrinaCheated and #ProtectBarry trending for days. Mental health advocates used the situation to highlight the dangers of unchecked online speculation and its impact on those involved.

Carpenter has not publicly responded to Keoghan's comments. The singer, whose career has skyrocketed with hits like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," has maintained a relatively private stance on her personal life despite her massive platform. Her team has previously dismissed cheating rumors as "baseless tabloid nonsense."

Industry insiders note that both stars are navigating the delicate balance between maintaining authenticity with fans and protecting their private lives. Keoghan's willingness to address the rumors directly in a major publication marks a shift from his usual guarded approach to media.

The conversation around celebrity relationships has evolved in recent years. As social media blurs lines between public and private, stars face unprecedented pressure to share details of their romances. Keoghan's interview reflects a growing pushback against this expectation, with many artists choosing selective transparency over constant disclosure.

For Keoghan, the experience appears to have been a learning one. He spoke about the importance of surrounding himself with trusted people and focusing on work that fulfills him creatively. "At the end of the day, I'm an actor," he said. "I pour everything into my roles. The personal stuff is just that — personal."

Fans have reacted with a mix of support and continued speculation. Many expressed sympathy for Keoghan's vulnerability, while others continued analyzing every past photo and interview for clues about the relationship's downfall. The GQ article has already generated millions of views and shares across platforms.

The situation also highlights the challenges young stars face in maintaining healthy relationships under constant public scrutiny. Both Keoghan and Carpenter rose to fame through different paths — he through acclaimed indie films and she through music and Disney roots — but found themselves sharing the same intense spotlight.

As Keoghan moves forward, his focus remains on career milestones. With several high-profile projects lined up, including potential awards contenders, the actor seems determined to channel any lingering emotions into his work. Those close to him say the experience has made him more guarded but also more appreciative of genuine connections.

The GQ interview represents a rare moment of candor from Keoghan, who has typically preferred to let his performances speak for him. By addressing the rumors directly, he appears to be reclaiming some narrative control over a story that spun wildly out of his hands for months.

Whether this closes the chapter on the cheating speculation remains to be seen. Celebrity breakups often linger in public memory, especially when they involve two high-profile figures. For now, however, Keoghan seems focused on healing and looking ahead rather than dwelling on the past.

The entertainment industry will continue watching both stars closely. Carpenter's music career shows no signs of slowing, with a major tour planned for later this year. Keoghan's acting trajectory remains strong, with industry insiders predicting awards recognition for his upcoming roles.

As the dust settles on this very public relationship, Keoghan's words offer a reminder of the human cost behind the headlines. "It broke my heart," he said simply. For many, that honest admission resonated more than any rumor or tabloid story ever could.