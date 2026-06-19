Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are facing a new kind of fallout tied to their sprawling New York estate — not over box office numbers or movie sets, but over a string of unpaid contractor bills that left the couple facing more than $2 million in property liens and, according to entertainment industry sources, a reputational problem within the small, tightly networked world of high-end construction.

The Liens, By the Numbers

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' upstate New York property was hit with more than $2.1 million in unpaid contractor debt, according to a Daily Mail report. Westchester County filings showed five separate contractors and subcontractors filed mechanic's liens against the property in April 2026. According to official records reviewed by the publication, the outstanding claims totaled exactly $2,108,856.63. TMZ confirmed the existence of the liens against the property.

The 110-acre estate was purchased through an LLC beginning in 2018. The luxury compound has reportedly been under construction for years and was supposed to include a 14,500-square-foot main home, pool house, gym, geothermal systems, and other high-end features.

What the Liens Cover

The unpaid claims spanned a wide range of specialized construction work. A group of four additional contractors filed claims regarding technical aspects of the estate's development. These filings sought outstanding payments for custom copper roofing, complex drainage and septic systems, geothermal excavation, and structural steel fabrication. Detailed finish work, such as rough carpentry and trim installation, was also cited in the unpaid claims.

One construction company alone filed a claim for more than $1.35 million tied to work including framing, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, drywall, and masonry.

A Project That Quietly Ground to a Halt

County records paint a picture of a high-profile construction project that slowed dramatically and then stopped entirely over the course of several months. County records indicate that while construction activity on the site was consistent throughout late 2025, all work effectively ceased between December 2025 and early 2026. The liens were subsequently filed in April 2026.

The project is reportedly stalled, with construction believed to have slowed late last year before stopping entirely sometime around late 2025 or early 2026. Construction reportedly came to a halt after significantly slowing down from late 2025 before being completely stopped in early 2026.

The timing has drawn attention given the couple's other ongoing legal entanglements. The timing is also raising eyebrows because the couple had spent months battling through Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni tied to "It Ends With Us," which ultimately ended in a settlement that included no monetary payment. The property liens arrived immediately following that high-profile legal battle between Lively and her "It Ends With Us" co-star.

Bills Reportedly Settled, but Reputational Fallout Lingers

According to subsequent reporting, the couple has since resolved the outstanding contractor claims, even as industry sources suggest the episode has left a lasting impression among builders. Entertainment columnist Rob Shuter reported in his Substack newsletter that while the couple has resolved $2 million in contractor claims, they appear to have lost the trust of builders and subcontractors who may now think twice before bidding on future contracts for the couple's project.

A source close to the construction industry, cited in that reporting, characterized the significance of contractors needing to resort to filing liens just to be paid. "Contractors had to file liens to get paid. That sends a message, and it's not one the industry forgets," the source said.

Additional anonymous sources quoted in the reporting described a shift in how contractors are now approaching potential work with the couple. One source said simply, "Nobody wants to be chasing millions of dollars months down the road." Another characterized the apparent new posture among builders as "cash up front, then we'll talk."

A separate insider offered a more pointed assessment of the situation, telling the outlet that "people aren't lining up for this job anymore." That source added that while the money to complete the project is clearly available, "the trust isn't."

Another source pushed back specifically on the idea that affordability was ever the core issue, telling the outlet that the couple can clearly pay to finish the house, and that "the issue is confidence."

A Tight-Knit Industry Where Reputations Travel Fast

The broader characterization offered across multiple reports centers on construction's reputation as an unusually close-knit professional community, where word about payment disputes tends to circulate quickly and stick to a name for years. One source described construction as "a very small world," where people in the trade are known for talking — and where a name once tied to payment trouble tends to remain associated with it long after any individual bill has been settled.

According to that same reporting, some contractors are reportedly skipping the project altogether, while others are demanding larger upfront deposits and firmer guarantees before agreeing to take on any further work tied to the estate.

The Couple's Vision for the Property

The couple purchased the sprawling New York estate back in 2018, which came with plans for the 14,500-square-foot main house, a pool, and geothermal heating systems. Lively has previously said that the local community is "heaven" and that she and Reynolds could not wait for construction to start.

That original enthusiasm for the property stands in contrast to the protracted construction delays and financial disputes that have since emerged, transforming what was once described as a long-anticipated dream home into a source of ongoing legal and reputational complications.

No Public Response From the Couple

Neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the contractor debt claims. Their representatives have likewise not issued any public comment regarding the liens, the subsequent settlement of those claims, or the reported fallout within the construction industry that has followed.

What Happens Next

With the underlying $2.1 million in contractor debt reportedly resolved, the more lingering question is whether the couple's stalled estate project can attract the skilled labor needed to actually finish construction, given the reputational concerns now circulating among contractors in the region. For a project that has already spanned the better part of a decade since the property was first acquired in 2018, the latest setback adds yet another layer of uncertainty to when — or whether — the ambitious 110-acre compound will ultimately be completed as originally envisioned.