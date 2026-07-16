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Shares of Lucid Group surged 20.45% on Wednesday, trading at $5.57 as of 12:06 p.m. EDT, up 95 cents on the day, as the electric vehicle maker continued rebounding from a stunning collapse a day earlier, when bankruptcy rumors briefly sent the stock crashing more than 50%.

Wednesday's rally builds on a sharp reversal that began late Tuesday, after Lucid's stock had plunged intraday from $5.51 to as low as $2.37, a decline of more than 50%, before closing at $4.62 on record trading volume exceeding 155 million shares. The stock's dramatic swings triggered multiple trading halts on the Nasdaq due to extreme volatility.

A Report That Triggered the Selloff

Tuesday's crash began after a publication covering the electric vehicle industry reported that Lucid had hired restructuring advisers and was reportedly considering either going private or filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Bloomberg separately reported that Lucid had hired AlixPartners, a well-known restructuring specialist, adding to the intensity of the selloff.

Lucid Pushes Back Forcefully

Lucid moved quickly to dispute the reports, issuing a statement disputing the central claims and emphasizing its current financial position.

"The company has sufficient liquidity to carry its operations well into next year, as recently published in its last quarterly filings, and it has not formed any special Board committee to explore the scenarios reported today," Lucid said in its statement.

The company went further on Wednesday, releasing a formal letter to the editor of the publication electric-vehicles.com, which had originally reported the restructuring story. The letter, signed by Lucid's chief legal officer, offered an unambiguous rebuttal of the report's core claims.

"Lucid unequivocally denies the central factual assertions" that were reported, the letter stated. Lucid also reiterated that the company was not considering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and was not exploring taking the company private, while indicating it was reviewing "the circumstances surrounding publication" and "all available legal remedies" in response to the report.

Confirmed Restructuring Advisers, but No Bankruptcy Plans

Despite its forceful denials of the bankruptcy and going-private claims, Lucid did confirm that it was working with AlixPartners in some capacity, telling Bloomberg that the restructuring firm had not recommended bankruptcy and that the company had not formed any board committee to explore such scenarios. That distinction, between engaging a restructuring consultant for general business purposes and actively pursuing bankruptcy protection, has become a central point of clarification as Lucid works to rebuild investor confidence following Tuesday's chaotic session.

A Company Already Facing Financial Strain

Even setting aside Tuesday's dramatic rumor-driven selloff, Lucid has faced significant underlying financial challenges. The company's net loss soared to more than $1.02 billion during a recent quarter, up sharply from $366 million during the same period a year earlier, driven by rising research and development costs alongside increased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Lucid has never achieved profitability since its founding, and analysts widely expect that path to remain elusive for the foreseeable future. The company posted a total loss exceeding $2.7 billion last year and has been burning through approximately $1 billion in cash per quarter. According to recent estimates, Lucid is projected to post a loss of $7.97 per share this year, an improvement from a $10.00 per share loss reported the previous year, with losses expected to narrow further to $4.75 per share next year.

Cash Position and Recent Capital Moves

Lucid ended its most recent quarter with $700 million in cash and cash equivalents, along with $1.46 billion in inventories. The company also disclosed drawing $800 million from an existing delayed-draw term loan facility on July 6, according to a regulatory filing, providing additional liquidity ahead of the volatility that unfolded this week.

A Leadership Overhaul Already Underway

Lucid's turmoil this week follows a significant leadership shakeup the company had announced earlier this month, aimed at simplifying its organizational structure and tightening accountability under Chief Executive Silvio Napoli. That restructuring included the appointment of Alexander De Bock as the company's new finance chief, along with other executive changes designed to halve the number of direct reports to the CEO.

The leadership changes came alongside Lucid's disclosure that it produced 4,774 vehicles and delivered 3,953 vehicles during the quarter ended June 30, figures that fell short of analyst expectations and contributed to broader concerns about the company's operational execution heading into this week's turmoil.

Legal Scrutiny Continues

Lucid also continues to face ongoing legal challenges tied to its stock performance earlier this year. Multiple law firms have filed securities class action lawsuits on behalf of investors who purchased Lucid shares between February 25 and April 13, 2026, with one deadline for investors to join related proceedings set for July 28.

Analyst Sentiment Remains Cautious

Wall Street's overall view of Lucid remains largely skeptical despite Wednesday's sharp rebound. According to recent analyst tracking, the average rating on Lucid stock stands at "Hold," with a 12-month price target of approximately $8.30. RBC Capital recently lowered its price target on the stock to $7 from $8 while maintaining a Sector Perform rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald has maintained a Hold rating with an $8 price target.

What Comes Next

With Lucid's second-quarter earnings report scheduled for August 4, investors are likely to closely scrutinize the company's updated liquidity position and management commentary for any further clarity on its financial trajectory following this week's volatility. Given the severity of Tuesday's crash and the scale of Wednesday's rebound, market analysts suggest Lucid's stock is likely to remain highly volatile in the near term, with the company's upcoming earnings report standing as the next major catalyst capable of either reinforcing its denials of financial distress or reigniting the concerns that briefly sent the stock into freefall this week.