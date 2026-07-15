SK Hynix's newly listed American depositary shares surged 23.85%, or $36.33, to $188.68 in Tuesday afternoon trading, erasing much of the losses from Monday's historic single-day plunge and pushing the stock to a fresh high since its Nasdaq debut just four days earlier.

Tuesday's rally capped one of the more volatile stretches in recent memory for a newly public company. SK Hynix's American depositary receipts opened trading Friday, July 10, at $170 and closed their debut session up nearly 13% at $168.01, part of a $26.5 billion offering that marked the largest-ever U.S. listing by a foreign company. The stock then plunged Monday alongside a broader rout in Korean markets, with the underlying Seoul-listed shares falling 15.4% in the stock's worst single-day decline on record, dragging the ADR down as much as 9% and triggering a market-wide trading halt on South Korea's Kospi index. By Tuesday, the stock had reversed sharply higher, climbing well above its earlier debut levels.

Several factors converged to drive Tuesday's rebound. A cooler-than-expected June consumer price index report in the United States helped fuel a broader risk-on mood across markets, with the Nasdaq 100 rising roughly 1% and lifting sentiment across the chip and memory sector generally. South Korea's Kospi staged its own V-shaped recovery Tuesday, aided in part by comments from SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son at the annual SoftBank World conference in Tokyo, where he predicted the artificial intelligence sector would require $5 trillion in annual investment by 2040 and dismissed concerns about an AI bubble.

The more immediate catalyst behind Tuesday's sharp move, according to multiple market analysts, was the launch of new leveraged, single-stock exchange-traded funds tied directly to SK Hynix. GraniteShares launched both a 2x Long SK hynix Daily ETF, trading under the ticker SKUU, and a corresponding 2x Short version, SKDD, while ProShares rolled out its own 2x long single-stock fund, ProShares Ultra SK hynix, trading as SKHU. The introduction of those geared products, combined with the start of options trading on SKHY shares on U.S. exchanges Tuesday, pulled in heavy trading volume that amplified the stock's underlying moves in both directions.

Daniel Kirsch, head of options at Piper Sandler, said the newly available options market was likely to draw significant short-term speculative activity. "Traders are expected to aggressively position for short-term trades betting on further gains in SK Hynix ADR this week," Kirsch said, adding that demand for short-dated call options was likely to heat up further, with contracts expiring this Friday potentially attracting a rapid influx of retail investors. The most actively traded options contract as of Tuesday afternoon was a $185 strike call, with volume around 2,900 contracts, followed closely by a $145 strike put, while August calls with a $200 strike price also drew significant interest, with volume exceeding 1,500 contracts.

Analysts at research firm TradingKey cautioned that Monday's rout stemmed more from technical correction and liquidity dynamics than from any fundamental deterioration in SK Hynix's underlying business. "SK Hynix's current decline stems more from technical corrections and liquidity shocks following excessive earlier gains, and the medium-term supply-demand dynamics of HBM have not undergone any directional shift," the firm wrote, referring to high-bandwidth memory, the specialized chip category that has powered much of SK Hynix's recent growth as a key supplier to Nvidia and other artificial intelligence infrastructure customers. UBS reiterated a buy rating on the stock in early July, raising its price target on the Korean shares to 3.2 million won and projecting SK Hynix's 2026 operating profit would reach 32.7 trillion won, roughly 27% above the broader market consensus.

Not every analyst has turned uniformly bullish following the recent volatility. A separate analysis from FX Leaders cautioned that the ADR remains technically vulnerable, noting that a sustained rebound would require SKHY to reclaim and hold above the $162 to $168 range to restore confidence in the post-listing rally, while a break below the $149 to $150 zone, near the original IPO price, could open the door to further declines toward $145 or $140 if broader chip-sector weakness resumes. "Until the ADR premium narrows or Q2 earnings confirm that expectations remain achievable, investors may continue treating rallies with caution," the firm wrote.

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That premium has become a notable point of focus among analysts tracking the stock. According to Bloomberg, the premium for SK Hynix's American depositary receipts over their Korean-listed shares had swelled to nearly 50% just three days after the stock's U.S. trading debut, a gap some market strategists attribute to the ADR's smaller, thinner float relative to the much larger pool of shares traded in Seoul, along with strong U.S. retail demand for direct exposure to the AI memory theme.

Tuesday's rally lifted sentiment across the broader memory chip sector. Micron Technology shares rose roughly 5%, extending a rally that had already pushed Micron stock up 229% year to date through Monday's close, following the company's fiscal third-quarter results, which showed revenue of $41.46 billion and adjusted earnings of $25.11 per share. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra pointed to the "strategic value of memory in the AI era" in describing the results. SanDisk shares rose about 4% and Western Digital gained roughly 1%, while the Roundhill Memory ETF, a sector-focused fund with heavy weightings in Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron, climbed about 6%.

Analysts have generally cautioned that the combination of a newly listed stock, a comparatively thin float and the sudden introduction of leveraged trading products creates conditions ripe for outsized volatility in either direction. Investors considering exposure to SK Hynix at current levels have been advised by several market commentators to treat the leveraged single-stock ETFs specifically as short-term speculative trading tools rather than buy-and-hold investments, given the compounding and volatility decay risks disclosed by the funds' own issuers, which note that investors can lose money even if the underlying stock rises over periods longer than a single trading day, and that a full loss of principal is possible within one session.

With SK Hynix's formal second-quarter earnings report still pending and major cloud providers including Microsoft scheduled to report their own results later this month, analysts said the coming weeks are likely to offer a clearer signal on whether Tuesday's sharp rebound reflects renewed confidence in the underlying AI memory demand story or simply another leg of the extreme volatility that has characterized the stock since its record-setting Nasdaq debut just four trading days ago.